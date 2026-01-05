There seems to be no stopping the Denver Broncos, as they earned the top seed in the AFC playoff race courtesy of a 19-3 demolition of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. Even on a night where the Broncos' offense wasn't working, Sean Payton's men still found a way to get the job done — with their defense taking center stage in their final regular season game of the 2025 campaign.

Now, the Broncos can dream all they want of another Super Bowl triumph; after all, the last time they entered the playoffs as the top seed in the AFC was 2015, when they won it all behind a resurgent Peyton Manning. Moreover, they earned the first-round bye, which means that they don't have to go through the gauntlet of a first-round that would have had them facing the Chargers yet again had they fallen to the second seed.

In fact, the Broncos head coach has lofty ambitions of becoming the first head coach in NFL history to win two Super Bowls with two different franchises.

“I know there's never been a Super Bowl won by a coach with two different teams,” Payton said, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

Payton first won a Super Bowl back in 2009 with the New Orleans Saints; can lightning strike twice for him, this time in the Mile High City?

Broncos show that they get it done when it matters

The Broncos have been in plenty of close games this season, but they seem to have pulled out win after win despite all the adversity they've gone through — a major testament to Payton's coaching.

In 11 of the 14 games the Broncos won, they were separated by only eight points or fewer (eight points being the cutoff due to it being the maximum number of points any team can score per drive). They know how to get it done in close games, which should somehow simulate the pressure of playing under the bright lights of the postseason.