Championship week strips fantasy football down to its most unforgiving truth. There are no safe decisions, only calculated ones. Nowhere is that more evident than at tight end. It's a position where one red-zone target can swing an entire season. On the other end, one empty stat line can sink it. In Week 17, fantasy managers must balance recent production, matchup data, and injury volatility. Whether you’re riding a breakout option or clinging to a familiar name, the goal is the same: maximize floor without sacrificing upside.

Here’s how the tight end landscape shapes up for Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season.

Start ’Em

Harold Fannin, CLE (vs. PIT)

Harold Fannin has gone from waiver-wire curiosity to championship-week difference-maker. In Week 16, he delivered again with four receptions for 34 yards and a receiving touchdown. He also added a rushing score. That marks four straight games with at least 11.3 PPR points, a level of consistency rarely found at this position.

The matchup only strengthens his case. Pittsburgh ranks third in most fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Three tight ends over the past five games have reached at least 12.5 PPR points against them. With David Njoku (knee) trending toward another absence, Fannin’s role remains secure and expansive. He’s being used creatively near the goal line and carries legitimate top-five upside in all formats this week.

George Kittle, SF (vs. CHI)

George Kittle’s status is the most important tight end storyline of the week. He exited Monday night’s win over Indianapolis with an ankle injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that it’s too early to determine the severity. Despite missing part of the third quarter and all of the fourth, Kittle still piled up 115 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

If Kittle is active, he remains an elite TE1. It's as simple as that. Note that Chicago has struggled to contain tight ends who can win after the catch. Kittle’s usage when healthy is among the safest in fantasy football. If he’s ruled out, Jake Tonges becomes an intriguing pivot after showing chemistry with Brock Purdy in relief. Monitor practice reports closely, but don’t overthink it if Kittle suits up.

Dalton Schultz, HOU (@ LAC)

Dalton Schultz continues to be one of the steadiest tight end options in the league. In Week 16, he caught all five of his targets for 35 yards and a touchdown. He also accounted for CJ Stroud’s only passing score of the day. That marked his third touchdown of the season.

Schultz may not offer a massive ceiling. However, his weekly involvement gives fantasy football managers a dependable floor. The Chargers have been vulnerable to tight ends in scoring situations. That makes Schultz a strong TE1/TE2 play depending on league depth.

Darren Waller, MIA (vs. TB)

Darren Waller didn’t post eye-popping numbers in Week 16. Still, context matters. Working with Quinn Ewers for the first time, Waller managed three catches for 40 yards. More importantly, Miami continues to feature him in high-leverage situations.

Tampa Bay has allowed consistent tight end production all season. Waller’s route participation and red-zone usage keep him firmly on the streaming radar. Waller still offers both opportunity and upside.

Other Starts: Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. LAR); Brock Bowers, LV (vs. NYG)

Sit ’Em

Colby Parkinson, LAR (@ ATL)

Colby Parkinson looked like a sneaky play heading into Week 16. Sadly, he disappointed with just two catches for 21 yards against Seattle. Yes, his recent touchdown streak was impressive. That said, the underlying concern remains: Parkinson’s fantasy football value is heavily touchdown-dependent.

Atlanta presents a brutal matchup. The Falcons have allowed the fewest tight end touchdowns in the league. They just held Trey McBride to 27 yards on eight targets. With that, Parkinson is a risky bet in most leagues.

AJ Barner, SEA (vs. CAR)

AJ Barner finally snapped a long touchdown drought with a 26-yard score last week. He finished with four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. Sure, the performance was encouraging. However, it came in a high-variance game script that doesn’t guarantee repeat usage.

Barner’s role in the Seahawks’ offense remains inconsistent. Carolina’s defense has been more disciplined against tight ends than the raw fantasy football numbers suggest. Chasing last week’s production here could backfire in a title matchup.

Oronde Gadsden II, LAC (vs. HOU)

Oronde Gadsden II’s Week 16 output had one catch for seven yards. That continued a troubling trend. He has now scored 6.1 PPR points or fewer in five of his last six games. His lone spike week came when Quentin Johnston was sidelined.

With Johnston healthy again, Gadsden’s target share is simply too thin to trust. Houston’s defense further reduces his already limited upside. That makes him an easy fade in most formats.

Other Sits: Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. PHI); Evan Engram, DEN (@ KC)

Final thoughts

Week 17 tight end decisions come down to trust and context. Prioritize players with defined red-zone roles and stable snap shares. Avoid options whose production relies on low-probability touchdowns. At this stage of the season, one smart tight end call can be the final piece of a championship puzzle.