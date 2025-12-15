Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a rough performance in the team's 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears. However, Sanders' teammates haven't given up on him.

Especially tight end Harold Fannin Jr. The fellow rookie is committed to helping his quarterback bounce back. He has already thought of how to put Sanders in a better position to succeed, via Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram.

“Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. said he has things he wants to clean up after Bears loss,” Petrak wrote. “Said he can be more decisive in routes, give Shedeur Sanders a cleaner picture.”

Fannin has clearly become Sanders' favorite target. He received a team-high 14 targets against the Bears, turning them into seven grabs for 48 yards. If the quarterback is going to keep looking his way, then Fannin wants to ensure he delivers. Still, the tight end can't do everything on his own.

In Week 15, Sanders completed 18-of-35 passes for 177 yards and three interceptions. While one of those picks slipped out of receiver Jerry Jeudy's hands, it's not the stat line Cleveland was hoping for. There will be plenty of film to review leading into Week 16.

On the season, Sanders has completed 52.2 percent of his passes for 946 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He will continue to audition throughout the second half of the season. But the Browns will need to see more than they did in Week 15 for the quarterback to stick around.

As for Fannin, the third-round rookie has become a key piece of the Browns' offense. Through his first 14 game with the team, the tight end has caught 66 passes for 667 yards and four touchdowns. If his chemistry with Sanders continues to develop, those numbers will only go up to close out the year.