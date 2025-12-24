Fantasy football championship week is rarely comfortable. At no position is the anxiety higher than tight end, though. Sure, a handful of elite options can tilt a matchup on their own. However, the rest of the field is defined by volatility and quarterback changes. As Week 17 arrives, managers must balance season-long trust with recent usage trends and late-season motivation.

Below is a breakdown of the top tight end plays and high-upside sleepers who could decide titles in Week 17 of the 2025 fantasy season.

Week 17 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Trey McBride, ARI (@ CIN)

Trey McBride delivered one of his rare quiet outings in Week 16. He caught just four of eight targets for just 27 yards in a 26-19 loss to Atlanta. It marked his lowest reception and yardage totals of the season. He also had his poorest catch rate across 15 starts. Even so, McBride still tied for the team lead in targets. His role remains fully intact despite the down production.

The brief stumble does nothing to diminish McBride’s overall dominance in 2025. He needs just 48 more yards to establish a new career high. More importantly, he draws the most favorable tight end matchup in fantasy football. Cincinnati has consistently struggled to contain the position. They have allowed volume, red-zone success, and explosive plays. He remains the top tight end play across all formats.

Harold Fannin, CLE (vs. PIT)

Fannin continues to thrive as one of Cleveland’s most versatile offensive weapons. In Week 16, he secured four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown. He also added a one-yard rushing score in a narrow loss to Buffalo. His ability to contribute both as a receiver and in short-yardage packages has made him a consistent fantasy football producer.

Fannin once again finished near the top of the team in targets and remains heavily involved regardless of game script. Pittsburgh presents a tougher defensive challenge. Still, Fannin’s red-zone usage and schemed touches keep his floor intact. That combination of role stability and scoring upside makes him a strong TE1 option.

Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. LAR)

Kyle Pitts continued his late-season surge with seven receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s win over Arizona. Even with Drake London back in the lineup, Pitts maintained a prominent role in the Falcons’ passing attack. He finished second on the team in targets behind Bijan Robinson.

Over his last four starts, Pitts has averaged nearly 100 yards per game while scoring four total touchdowns. He has finally delivered on the type of production fantasy football managers hoped for earlier in the season. His matchup against the Rams profiles as another opportunity for sustained volume. Pitts enters Week 17 as a red-hot TE1 with legitimate difference-making upside.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Darren Waller, MIA (vs. TB)

Waller finished with a modest three-catch, 40-yard line against Cincinnati. However, the performance was more encouraging than the box score suggests. He worked with a new quarterback under center and still flashed downfield ability. As timing and chemistry improve, Waller remains capable of commanding meaningful targets.

Tampa Bay has been vulnerable to tight ends throughout the season. Miami’s offense continues to funnel looks toward Waller in high-leverage situations. Yes, he carries some risk. That said, Waller profiles as a high-upside streaming option with touchdown potential.

Colston Loveland, CHI (@ SF)

Loveland posted a modest stat line in Week 16. He caught three passes for 30 yards despite favorable circumstances that suggested a larger role. Sure, the production didn’t fully materialize. Still, his involvement remained steady. He delivered several key receptions during Chicago’s comeback efforts.

San Francisco presents a difficult matchup. However, Loveland’s route participation and snap share keep him firmly in the streaming conversation. Managers in deeper leagues or those dealing with injuries can view him as a low-end TE1 or matchup-dependent option.

Travis Kelce, KC (@ DEN)

Kelce’s Week 16 output saw one catch for six yards. It was the result of severe quarterback instability rather than a diminishing role. With Kansas City forced to use a third quarterback mid-game, the entire passing attack unraveled. That context matters when projecting Kelce forward.

A full week of preparation could help stabilize the offense. It is also worth noting that Kelce delivered his best game of the season against Denver earlier this year. That's where he caught nine passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. His weekly ceiling has dropped, but his pedigree and usage history make him a viable gamble for managers seeking upside in a championship matchup.

Injury and Late-Week Notes

With no bye weeks remaining, fantasy football managers must remain vigilant about health and snap limitations. Monitor Mason Taylor, David Njoku, Noah Fant, and Brock Wright closely throughout the week. Any late downgrade or inactive designation could dramatically reshape the tight end landscape in the final hours before kickoff.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings – 2025

20. Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. PHI)

19. Isaiah Likely, BAL (@ GB)

18. Brenton Strange, JAX (@ IND)

17. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. DET)

16. Taysom Hill, NO (@ TEN)

15. Oronde Gadsden, LAC (vs. HOU)

14. Cade Otton, TB (@ MIA)

13. Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ WAS)

12. Hunter Henry, NE (@ NYJ)

11. Juwan Johnson, NO (@ TEN)

10. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. DEN)

9. Colston Loveland, CHI (@ SF)

8. Darren Waller, MIA (vs. TB)

7. Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ BUF)

6. Dalton Schultz, HOU (@ LAC)

5. Brock Bowers, LV (vs. NYG)

4. George Kittle, SF (vs. CHI)

3. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. LAR)

2. Harold Fannin, CLE (vs. PIT)

1. Trey McBride, ARI (@ CIN)

Bottom line

In championship week, tight end decisions often come down to conviction. Elite volume beats name value, and red-zone usage matters more than yardage consistency. Of course, matchup context can outweigh season-long averages. Whether you’re riding an anchor like McBride or swinging for upside with a sleeper, trust the role, monitor injuries closely, and don’t hesitate to make the bold call. Week 17 is where fantasy titles are won or lost.