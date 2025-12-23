The San Francisco 49ers notched their fifth straight win after trouncing the Indianapolis Colts, 48-27, at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday. It, however, could prove to be costly as George Kittle suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter.

Kittle finished the game with seven receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.

While there are concerns about his status, the energetic tight end sounded optimistic in the postgame conference.

“(I'm) pretty excited we won ‘Monday Night Football' on the road. It is after 12 already. I can't wait to go on the plane and go home,” said Kittle in the video posted by CBS News Bay Area's Matt Lively.

“My concern level? I don't think it's a high ankle sprain, so we'll take it one day at a time, and we'll go from there.”

"George, how are you doing?" George Kittle:

"Pretty excited we won MNF on the road." Says he doesn't think he has a high ankle sprain. #49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/MrmzLY84IV — Matt Lively (@mattblively) December 23, 2025

As they say, an athlete knows his or her body the best.

Article Continues Below

That's a good sign for the 49ers, who are still fighting to snag the top seed in the NFC West from the Seattle Seahawks.

They will have a short break before battling the Chicago Bears at home on Saturday.

It goes without saying that the 49ers cannot afford to lose the 32-year-old Kittle in their remaining games, although they have already qualified for the playoffs after the Detroit Lions lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Kittle is as tough as an overcooked steak, and it's quite possible that he will play hurt in the coming weeks if needed.

Kittle, who suffered a torn hamstring in Week 1, agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension with the 49ers in the offseason.