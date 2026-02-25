The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently participating in spring training as they count down the days until the 2025 MLB season gets underway. The Diamondbacks are looking to bounce back after two straight seasons of not making the playoffs on the heels of their surprise 2023 run to the World Series, where they lost to the Texas Rangers.

The Diamondbacks were hoping to have a healthy roster heading into the new season, but so far, that has not been the case, and things got worse with the latest update on Wednesday regarding a key member of their pitching staff.

“Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly, who was scheduled to be their opening day starter against the Dodgers, is now sidelined with Intercostal nerve irritation and no longer will be ready for season opener,” reported MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today on X, formerly Twitter.

Kelly has long been one of the key players in the Diamondbacks' pitching rotation, establishing himself as a reliable starter over the last few seasons, before being traded to the Rangers in the middle of the 2025 campaign.

However, now, Kelly is back in a Diamondbacks uniform after signing a two-year, $40 million contract with the club in December. It remains unclear just how far into the upcoming season Carroll's absence will extend.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are still hoping for good news regarding star Corbin Carroll, who underwent a procedure on his injured hamate bone earlier this month, with his status for Opening Day still in question.

As previously mentioned, Arizona has not made it to the playoffs since their shocking World Series appearance back in 2023, and another unsuccessful year this season might fizzle out any remaining promise leftover from that run.

In any case, the Diamondbacks' regular season will begin on March 26 with a road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.