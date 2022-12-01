Published December 1, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

We now have more details about the upcoming Far Cry 6 DLC, Lost Between Worlds, from its premise to its release date.

Let’s start off with the important parts, that is, the DLC’s release date and price. Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds comes out on December 6, 2022. It is available on all platforms Far Cry 6 is available on. That is, it is available on Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The DLC is $19.99, however, players who own the Upgrade Pass will get the expansion for free. Now let’s talk about DLC itself.

In Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds, our protagonist Dani Rojas encounters a floating, alien object. Like most people would do in that situation, she shot it. This led to the object exploding, knocking Dani out. As it turns out, the object was an alien vessel. With the vessel destroyed, its passenger, Fai, makes Dani help in preparing it. To do so, they must traverse an otherworldly realm, filled with monsters called Shardfaces. Dani and Fai mist travel through and conquer Rifts to repair the alien vessel.

If this sounds very out of place in a Far Cry game, you’re right. However, this isn’t the first time that the Far Cry series released a DLC that was so different from the base game’s setting. Far Cry 3’s Blood Dragon, Far Cry 4’s Valley of the Yetis, and Far Cry 5’s Lost on Mars are all DLCs whose settings do not match the base game. Either way, these DLCs were very good, so we can only assume and hope that the same is true for Far Cry 6.

Other than this DLC, Ubisoft also released a title update in preparation for the upcoming DLC. The update size is different for each platform that the game is available in.

PC: 26.31 GB

Xbox One: ~15 GB

Xbox Series X|S: Between 25.5 – 40 GB

PlayStation 4: ~23 GB

PlayStation 5: ~26.6 GB

This update contains various new features, such as New Game+ and a Completionist Aid. Other than that, Ubisoft also made a free trial available for Far Cry 6, which allows players to play all Isla Santuario missions for free. If you decide to buy the game, the progress carries over, so this is a perfect way to try the game out.

That’s all the information we have right now for the Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds DLC. If you want to be updated in the latest gaming news, you can also check out our gaming news articles.