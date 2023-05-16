The Fast & Furious franchise just keeps churning them out, and the latest installment, Fast X, has its opening weekend box office projection.

Deadline reported that Fast X is currently tracking for a domestic opening of $235 million and $60 million worldwide — adding up to a $295 million worldwide debut. That would place Fast X only behind the Fate of the Furious ($541.9 million) and Furious 7 ($397.6 million) in terms of highest worldwide debuts.

That said, Fast X carries a ridiculously high budget of $340 million — so even a sub-$300 million worldwide debut is a small dent in the quest to make all of that back for Universal Pictures. That budget is 70% higher than that of F9 ($200 million) and is the most expensive entry in the entire franchise. In The Wrap’s report, they attributed the rising budget to a few factors: increased salaries for Vin Diesel and the rest of the past, general increases in production costs thanks to inflation, and the testing requirements for productions during the pandemic. Whatever the case, as someone who has seen the film, it’s hard to accept the fact that the film cost this much to make. Hopefully, audiences do go out and see it in droves so the franchise can continue (despite how poor Fast X is).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fast X is the beginning of the end of the road for the Fast & Furious franchise. It once again brings Dom (Vin Diesel) and his family back together to face a new threat: Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). Dante is seeking revenge for the death of his father in Fast Five and is seeking to make Dom suffer along the way.

Fast X will be released on May 19.