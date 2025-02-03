The Buffalo Sabres are going through some rough times on the ice in 2024-25. Unfortunately, the Sabres remain one of the worst teams in the NHL at this time. Naturally, numerous trade rumors have emerged as a result of Buffalo's poor play. With the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline now five weeks away, those trade rumors are likely to kick into high gear.

The Sabres reportedly nearly traded Dylan Cozens before the Christmas break. Whether Cozens is on the move this winter remains to be seen. In any event, Buffalo is sure to be a team to keep an eye on as the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline draws near.

Despite their likely status as a seller, Buffalo may make additions to their roster. In a lackluster trade market, they could make some under-the-radar moves to address short and long-term holes in the lineup. How these moves manifest certainly remains to be seen. In any event, it wouldn't be a shock to see some “hockey trades,” if you will, from the Sabres.

Granted, Buffalo has a number of flaws they could address by the NHL Trade Deadline. It's hard to pick out which flaw with the roster must be addressed before any others. However, there is a certain area of the ice they could stand to address sooner rather than later. It could save them from a risky contract or other moves during NHL Free Agency over the summer.

The Sabres need a right-shot defenseman

The Buffalo Sabres have one of the better trios on the left side of a blueline in the NHL. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, and Bowen Byram are an incredible group any team would love to build around. However, the Sabres do not have the same kind of depth on the right side of the blueline.

Veteran defenseman Connor Clifton is the team's usual choice to play on the top pairing alongside Dahlin. Henri Jokiharju has emerged as an underrated right-shot defenseman in his own right, as well. However, the 25-year-old is a restricted free agent at the end of this season. And he has become a potential trade candidate for the Sabres as a result.

As of now, Dahlin and Power are playing on their off side. This likely changes when Clifton returns to the lineup once he gets over an illness he is dealing with. But this does not change the fact that the team has a gluttony of premier left-shot defensemen. Adding a long-term, right-shot option at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline would be a smart move for the Sabres.

Byram is a Sabres trade candidate in his own right. Like Jokiharju, he is a restricted free agent at the end of the season. Byram is likely headed for quite the contract extension, as well. He has played solid hockey for Buffalo after a trade from the Colorado Avalanche in 2023-24. With the salary cap set to jump, it would not be a surprise to see Byram cash in.

The Sabres may not want to be the team paying him, though. Especially after handing expensive contracts to Dahlin and Power in recent offseasons. As a result, they could look to trade Byram before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. In return, they could add a right-shot defenseman who serves to better balance their lineup.

Buffalo certainly could go about adding a long-term, right-shot defenseman in a number of ways. In the end, it does not matter how they address the matter. All that matters is they find a defenseman who fits their roster and can help them compete sooner rather than later.