The Buffalo Sabres recently snapped a brutal 13-game losing streak before Christmas. And when they returned to action following a league-wide break, Buffalo routed the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 to put up another impressive win. Despite the wins, the Sabres are in discussions with other teams about potential trades. One name coming up in trade talks is Bowen Byram.

The Sabres acquired Byram in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche last season. Buffalo hoped he could regain his form — to some extent — after he struggled with injuries. Byram had taken the hockey world by storm with a dominating performance in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. But things had not gone to plan since winning the Cup with the Avalanche.

Whether Byram actually moves this year certainly remains to be seen. However, it makes sense that the Sabres are at least listening. The Buffalo rearguard is a restricted free agent at the end of this season. The Sabres do not appear likely to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. And trading Byram could net them a big haul of future assets.

Of course, it takes two to tango. The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is now 10 weeks away, so trade activity will certainly start heating up. With this in mind, here are two of the early landing spots for Bowen Byram ahead of the deadline.

The Canucks are a rumored fit for Bowen Byram

The Vancouver Canucks won the Pacific Division in 2023-24 and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, things have not gone as well as they hoped in 2024-25. Vancouver entered play Friday with a 17-10-7 record which places them fourth in the Pacific. The team is looking to make some moves as a result of their slower-than-expected start.

The idea of a Bowen Byram trade was floated by Elliotte Friedman not too long ago. The Sportsnet NHL insider proposed a trade and didn't report any interest at the time. But reports have surfaced, especially within Vancouver media spaces, of an interest in acquiring Byram.

Vancouver's interest makes sense. The young Sabres defenseman fills a need for puck-moving ability on the back end the team needs. He is a more long-term fit for the Canucks, as well. There is a precedent for this move, as well. The Canucks acquired Filip Hronek from the Detroit Red Wings at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline ahead of his RFA year.

The Canucks are looking to make some changes to their lineup. Adding Byram could certainly help put them back on track toward playoff contention. It may be only a matter of time before the Sabres send their young defenseman the Pacific Northwest via trade.

The Red Wings could entice the Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings have a new head coach in Todd McLellan behind the bench. However, the Red Wings are certainly not making changes to their organization. A loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs has dropped them to a 13-18-4 record on the season. Detroit is now tied on points with the Sabres for last place in the East.

The Red Wings certainly have a need for Bowen Byram on their roster. Detroit has one of the best top defensive pairings in the NHL with Simon Edvinsson and Moritz Seider dominating ice time. However, the remainder of their defensive pairings are significantly less reliable.

There are no reports of Detroit having an interest in Byram. But in recent days, the Sabres have taken an active interest in the Red Wings roster. An assistant general manager was in attendance for the team's 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday. And the Sabres sent their Director of Pro Scouting to Little Caesars Arena for the Red Wings' loss to the Maple Leafs.

Both teams have a desire to overhaul their rosters. And there is a fit for Byram in Hockeytown. Detroit could offer the Sabres what they may want to get a deal done. They may not be the front runners, but Detroit is certainly a team worth keeping an eye on.