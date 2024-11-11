The Edmonton Oilers experienced a nightmarish start last season. It led to the eventual firing of head coach Jay Woodcroft. And it made the Oilers' run to the Stanley Cup Final all the more impressive. Edmonton is off to another slow start in 2024-25, however. And the road ahead is not as clear-cut as it was this time last year.

The Oilers had a clear flaw to address last year. Edmonton could not buy a save from their goaltenders to save their lives. This eventually resolved itself, at least to some extent. But the defense remained an issue. In 2024-25, the issues with the Oilers aren't as clear-cut.

Edmonton has struggled to prevent goals, and their goaltending remains an issue. They own the sixth-lowest save percentage of any team in the league, according to ESPN. They are more middle-of-the-road in terms of goals allowed per game, to be fair. In any event, they need to do better when it comes to stopping the puck.

A more shocking development is happening at the other end of the ice. The Oilers are struggling to score goals in 2024-25. Edmonton is in the bottom half of the league in Goals For Per Game at this time. Their ranking here has been made a bit prettier after a seven-goal outburst against the Vancouver Canucks.

There are a lot of issues for the Oilers to solve. However, there is one area of need that could benefit them more than in other areas. And with that in mind, here are two early potential Oilers trade targets for them to pursue as the season goes along.

Oilers could trade for Senators' Artem Zub

Among their many needs, Edmonton needs to add to the right side of their defense. The team traded Cody Ceci to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Ty Emberson in the offseason. Emberson, 24, has some upside as a potential NHL regular. But the early returns are not exactly inspiring.

General manager Stan Bowman is going to seek a veteran defenseman this year. And he may not need to look too far for one. In fact, he may not even need to look south of the border. Ottawa Senators rearguard Artem Zub could be an interesting fit for this team.

Zub brings size and puck-moving ability to the ice every game. He is also a solid two-way defender, providing value at both ends of the ice. Furthermore, he has held his own against some of the toughest competition since he debuted in the league.

There are certainly complications for Edmonton to overcome. Zub is signed for the next three years at a $4.6 million cap hit. It would take some financial maneuvering for the Oilers to make this work. And it would likely come at a high acquisition cost. This is all assuming Zub would even be available, as well.

In any event, the Oilers would certainly benefit from adding Zub to the roster. He can play important minutes against the best other teams have to offer. It's a move that could help them turn things around and compete for the Stanley Cup again.

Sabres' Henri Jokiharju could fit with Oilers

The Buffalo Sabres are hoping to win the Stanley Cup in 2025. However, things are not working out too well on that front. The Sabres are 7-7-1 at this point in the NHL season. And only two points separates them and the seventh-placed Detroit Red Wings.

The Sabres could be out of playoff contention around the NHL Trade Deadline. If that happens, defenseman Henri Jokiharju could attract interest from across the league. The 25-year-old is signed to a modest $3.1 million cap hit through the 2024-25 season. On July 1, he will hit unrestricted free agency if he is not given a new contract.

Jokiharju faces elite competition at a similar rate to some of the best defensemen in the league. And he has held his own through the beginning of his career. He could certainly improve the second-pairing of any team looking to win the Stanley Cup.

He could work better for an Oilers team up against the salary cap. At his age, Edmonton would like to have him around long-term. Having the ability to negotiate his salary cap beyond this season is something the team would be interested in. His youth also makes him more of a long-term option than someone like Artem Zub.

No matter who they go after, the Oilers need an upgrade on the right side of the defense. Adding Henri Jokiharju would be a huge step in the right direction. And it could help keep their competitive window open longer than many expect.