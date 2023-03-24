Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

FAU basketball freshman guard Nicholas Boyd said the Owls were right where they should be after upsetting the Tennessee Volunteers in March Madness, ESPN staff writer Jeff Borzello wrote in a Friday article.

“We’re where we’re supposed to be,” Boyd said. “We’re going to keep moving, keep working. Can’t count us out no more. We’re here to stay and we’re going to keep fighting no matter who we line up against, who we play.

“We’re going to keep making statements.”

Florida Atlantic earned a 62-55 victory over Tennessee behind double-digit scoring from three Owl starters. Nicholas Boyd combined for 12 points and eight assists in 23 minutes played. Sophomore guard Johnell Davis led the team and the game with 15 points after hitting three of his nine shot attempts and ten free throws. Two players, guard Josiah-Jordan James and forward Jonas Aidoo, scored 10 points each for the Volunteers.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

FAU started four players who were 6-foot-4 or shorter, meaning the Owls needed to impose their style on Tennessee, Borzello wrote.

“We stressed a few things just to open up some gaps in space so our drivers could get downhill, and then we just passed it much better,” coach Dusty May said. “We just talked about when we pass it, now we have to shot-fake, drive and just continue to get guys open shots and (keep them) off balance because they are bigger and stronger at each position. So we just needed more space to create, and then our guys banged in some shots.”

FAU tore through its 2022-23 basketball schedule before they made it to March Madness. It beat Memphis, who defeated the Houston Cougars in the AAC championship tournament, before winning against Fairleigh Dickinson and Tennessee.

Florida Atlantic will face the Kansas State Wildcats in the Elite Eight at 6:09 p.m. EDT on Saturday in Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcasted on TBS.