It is an AAC conference clash as FAU visits Rice. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an FAU-Rice prediction, pick, and how to watch.

FAU comes into the game sitting at 15-4 on the year, and 5-1 in conference play. They lost their conference opener against Charlotte, who is tied with FAU on top of the AAC. Charlotte had a 15-point lead at the half, but FAU would come back, taking the lead late, Charlotte would have the last baskets of the game, winning 70-68. Since then, FAU has won four straight games, including a one-point win over Tulane and an overtime win with UTSA.

Meanwhile, Rice is just 7-11 on the year, and 1-4 in conference play. They started the year 1-5, with the only win being over a Division III team. They would also go on another five-game losing streak later in the year, as they opened conference play 0-4. Last time out, they got a win though. They faced Temple in their last game, and while they led at the half by 13, the second half would end up being a tight affair. Ultimately, Rice would end up winning 69-66.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

College Basketball Odds: FAU-Rice Odds

FAU: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Rice: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How to Watch FAU vs. Rive

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why FAU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida Atlantic is ranked 26th in the nation in KenPom's adjutes efficiency rankings this year, sitting tenth in adjusted offensive efficiency but 96th in adjusted defensive efficiency. FAU is 12th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 12th in the nation in shooting percentage. Johnell Davis leads the way for FAU this year. He comes in with 18.4 points per game this year while shooting 50.8 percent on the year, Further, he is shooting 47.4 percent from three this year. Next on the team in scoring is Vladislav Goldin. He has 14.4 points per game and is also shooting well, coming in with a 69.5 percent shooting percentage. Hel; ping move the ball is Bryan Greenlee. He comes in with just 7.1 points per game but leads the team with 3.1 assists per game this year.

FAU is 75th in the nation in rebounds per game this year but sits 48th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage. Goldin and Davis lead the way here as well. Goldin comes in with 7.0 rebounds per game this year, with over two rebounds per game on the offensive end. Meanwhile, Davis comes in with 6.8 rebounds per game. Further, Alijah Martin comes in with 5.2 rebounds per game, while also having 13.5 points per game this year.

On defense, FAU is 182nd in the nation in opponent points per game. Goldin comes in with 1.6 blocks per game this year, while Alijah Martin and Johnell Savis both come in with 1.7 steals per game this year.

Why Rice Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rice comes in ranked 214th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked 185th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 264th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Rice is 205th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 218th in effective field goal percentage. Travis Evee leads the way this year. He comes in with 16.6 points per game this year while shooting 42 percent. Meanwhile, Mekhi Nelson is second on the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game this year. Further, Max Fiedler has been solid this year as well. He has just 9.8 points per game, shooting 63.2 percent, but leads the team with 5.1 assists per game.

Rice is 121st in rebounds per game this year while sitting outside the top 150 in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage this year. The fielder leads the way in rebounds as well. He comes in with 9.4 rebounds per game this year, with 3.88 per game on the offensive end this year. Further, Keanu Dawes and Mekhi Mason both come in with over four rebounds per game this season.

On defense, Rice is 273rd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 242nd in opponent shooting percentage. Evee leads the way here as well. He comes in with 1.3 steals per game this year, as Rice has just 5.8 steals per game on the season.

Final FAU-Rice Prediction & Pick

The major difference here is going to be between the FAU offense and the Rice defense. FAU is one of the best shooting teams in the nation, while Rice is one of the worst at forcing bad shots. Further, FAU will be able to dominate the rebounding game as well. While the defense is not great, it is good enough to slow down a bad Rice offense and build a sizable lead. The only question in this game is does FAU keep their foot on the gas? They have shown at times this year that they will pull off in the second half of the game. Still, the difference in skill may be too great in this game, as FAU gets an easy win.

Final FAU-Rice Prediction & Pick: FAU -12.5 (-110)