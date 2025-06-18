The Los Angeles Angels are having another rough season, currently sitting in fourth place in the American League West with a 35-37 record. The Angels are in a situation where a full-scale rebuild is likely, and might require them to put players on the trade block ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Halos have many players who will become free agents at the end of the season. Thus, they will have to make some decisions. The Angels might benefit from trading some players away. If they are not going to contend for a playoff spot, then trading off assets for future picks will be more effective.

With the youth movement in Anaheim already underway, there appears to be a new attitude among the Angels. But for the Angels to ever be competitive again, they may have to shed some contracts. Notably, three players should be on the Angels' trade block, which could benefit both parties.

The Angels should trade Tyler Anderson

The Halos acquired Tyler Anderson in late 2022, shocking everyone after turning down the Los Angeles Dodgers' efforts to re-sign him. So far, it's been mixed results for the veteran starter.

Anderson is 18-21 with a 4.04 ERA in his two-plus seasons with the Angels. While he has been a steady middle-of-the-rotation guy for the Halos, he does not figure to be in the team's long-term plans. Anderson will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Therefore, the prudent thing for the Angels to do would be to send Anderson to a contender who might utilize him for the postseason run.

The Cleveland Guardians could be an ideal trading partner. Significantly, the Halos could get a top 25 prospect plus a reserve infielder in exchange for Anderson. The Angels must jump on the opportunity to recoup some value for Anderson before the trade deadline passes.

Put Kenley Jansen on the trade block

Two seasons ago, the Angels traded a closer at the MLB trade deadline. Now, there is a possibility it might happen again. When they signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year contract, there was always the possibility they might flip him at the trade deadline.

Putting Jansen on the trade block is ideal because he is still valuable, and could help a contender in need of bullpen arms in the playoff race. Additionally, he recently accomplished a career milestone, showing that he can still produce results as a late-inning reliever. Jansen is 37 years old and is unlikely to be part of the Halos' plans. Despite the Angels' struggles, Jansen has done well when called upon, notching 14 saves.

If the Angels are serious about becoming a contender down the line, they must trade Jensen. The Philadelphia Phillies are a team that is in dire need of a closer who can shut the door, as they lead the league with 13 blown saves. Also, Jordan Romano has not been good for them, going 0-3 with a 6.84 ERA with eight saves versus two blown saves. For Jansen, Halos could get a high-level prospect reliever from the minor leagues, plus a lower-tier prospect. Then, both prospects can make significant strides and help the Angels get back to contention within a few years.

Trading Taylor Ward before the trade deadline

Taylor Ward is headed for arbitration and could be on the move soon. It might be the season where the Angels finally make a move and send Ward to another team. So far, he is batting .211 with 18 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 38 runs.

Ward's batting average is low, but the power tells a different story. According to Baseball Savant, Ward's barrel percentage is in the 85th percentile, which is good. His chase percentage is in the 88th percentile. While there has been some inconsistency, he has demonstrated that he can crack the barrel of the bat and be an impact hitter. If Ward continues his pace, he has a legitimate shot at smacking over 30 home runs and over 90 RBIs, which would be a career high. As a result, his value is higher than ever.

The Angels could logically shoot for a top-100 prospect, mid-round prospects, and a lower-tier MLB player. A team like the Kansas City Royals might be interested at the MLB trade deadline, as they are looking for a corner outfielder. The Toronto Blue Jays might also be a trade partner, as they are actively contending for a playoff spot and sorely lacking outfielders. The Angels could also prevent repeating past mistakes, as this time, they will get all the value they can from a player, instead of letting them walk away for nothing.