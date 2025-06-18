The New York Yankees fell to 42-30 after losing their fifth straight game on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Despite their struggles, the Yankees still hold a lead in the American League East.

The trade deadline is just over a month away, and the Yankees are expected to make moves to put themselves firmly in position as World Series favorites. The Arizona Diamondbacks are a team that New York could take advantage of. Rumors surround their players, especially Eugenio Suarez, who fills a big need in the infield for the Yankees.

The Diamondbacks are still deciding what their plan is at this year's trade deadline. Arizona faltered out of the gate and were never able to recover. After losing Corbin Burnes to a season-ending injury, the Diamondbacks have struggled in an ultra-competitive National league West.

The Yankees need very little at the deadline, but one of the biggest weaknesses on the team lies at second base. Suarez does not slot in there, but he gives New York manager Aaron Boone the freedom to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. over to second. The Yankees have enough expiring contracts and young talent to bring the Diamondbacks to the negotiation table.

Arizona will not give up Suarez for nothing, but they would likely turn down any deal that nets them a multi-year contract. Right now, the Diamondbacks' priorities are financial flexibility and young talent.

We came up with a hypothetical deal for both sides that sees them walk away happy at the deadline.

Diamondbacks receive: 1B Paul Goldschmidt, SP Cam Schlitter

Yankees receive: 3B Eugenio Suarez

Why should the Yankees make this deal?

The New York offense is one of the best groups in the league this season. Aaron Judge's dominance at the plate leads the Yankees, despite their rough stretch. He got some help in the form of Giancarlo Stanton, who made his debut with New York earlier this week.

Stanton's return put a big problem in front of Boone, though. There are not enough roster spots for him, Paul Goldschmidt, and Ben Rice at DH and first base. Regardless of how good Goldschmidt's season is so far, he has become expendable for a Yankees team looking to contend for a title.

Suarez's bat is inconsistent, but when he is on, he has made Diamondbacks' history in 2025. However, his real value comes in the field. If the Yankees bring him in, he would play at third and Chisholm Jr. would be asked to play at second. New York's star has said he does not mind moving around in order to help his team win.

Article Continues Below

Suarez's numbers tell two different stories. He has 21 home runs and 58 RBI's before Wednesday night's action. Both of those marks are within the top ten in the league. However, his 76 strikeouts so far this season tell a cautionary tale. When he is at his best, Suarez is an All-Star. However, his slumps are horrific.

Despite the potential downsides to the deal, New York should consider what it allows them to do. Boone could play Rice and Stanton without sacrificing much of anything in the field.

Schlitter has had an up-and-down season in Triple-A so far this year, but his 2.27 ERA is excellent. Unfortunately for him, the Yankees do not offer him a path to the major leagues any time soon.

Why should the Diamondbacks make this deal?

The Diamondbacks' offense is the strength of their team, largely thanks to Suarez. Unfortunately, his stellar play this season has not translated into wings for Arizona in 2025.

Suarez is on an expiring deal, something that is an attractive commodity for contenders. For the Diamondbacks, though, he presents a problem once the offseason rolls around. Arizona needs a solid path back to contention in order to justify one last long-term deal for Suarez. As of right now, the Diamondbacks are more likely to send players out than retain them on long deals.

Suarez is an elite talent, but he has let Arizona down in big spots throughout his career. Sending him out helps the team make the most of a hot start while bringing in a veteran at first base as well as a young starter.

Getting Goldschmidt makes trading away Josh Naylor much easier for the Diamondbacks. Even if Schlitter does not start immediate upon his arrival, he could take one of the open rotation spots next season.

The Diamondbacks are in a much different position now than when they made it to the World Series in 2023. Sending Suarez away might hurt in the short-term, but it helps put the team in the best position to move forward.