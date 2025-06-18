Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards' interest in a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant has been revealed. The current Phoenix Suns forward is likely on the move, and the 36-year-old has plenty of potential suitors. While Durant is at the tail end of his career, he still can undoubtedly be the second-best player on a championship-contending squad. One of the franchises rumored to be a possible fit for the 15-time All-Star was the Timberwolves.

Minnesota is coming off its second-straight appearance in the Western Conference Finals and has its best player in Ant, who hasn't even hit his prime yet. The 23-year-old still has plenty of room for improvement, but has consistently elevated his game when his team needed it most. A dream pairing of Edwards and Durant has intrigued many, but recent reports indicate that the aging superstar is not interested in playing for the Timberwolves. Edwards's apparent viewpoint on this transaction is another significant factor working against a blockbuster deal.

Senior NBA reporter Marc J. Spears confirmed on NBA Today what the three-time All-Star has been up to lately and how it impacts the next steps the Timberwolves might take this offseason.

“Talked to some people close to Anthony Edwards. This is a non-story. He's in Atlanta working out. He loves his former teammate. He loves his current teammates. Some people close to me said he's focused on what's next with this team. And he's not flying to L.A. to try to convince K.D. anything different.”

ESPN's Brian Windhorst's reaction to this news is ultimately telling of the improbability of a KD-Ant pairing.

“That's legitimately an important piece of information (Spears' report). Ant Edwards is not recruiting Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant says he doesn't want to be in Minnesota. The deal is not done. This is not heading towards Minnesota. Obviously things can change. This is not heading like Durant is going to Minnesota. Spears is making it very clear the way Ant is feeling.”

Overall, the Timberwolves have some very consequential decisions to make this offseason. Several key contributors, such as Julius Randle and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, are set to become free agents (should Randle deny his player-option), and Minnesota likely will not be able to afford both of them. This franchise is trying to make that next jump from very good to great, and it's not going to be easy with the Oklahoma City Thunder presumably getting better. But Minnesota has a player with face of the league like potential, and it's time to build a championship-level roster around him as he improves.