Barcelona, the reigning La Liga champions, consider parting ways with three key players in the upcoming January transfer window

FC Barcelona, the reigning La Liga champions, find themselves at a crossroads as they grapple with financial hurdles, prompting the club to consider parting ways with three key players in the upcoming January transfer window, reported by GOAL. The Catalans, in their quest to meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) requirements, are reportedly open to offers “for all players” amid ongoing struggles to secure €40 million from the sale of 29.5% of Barça Studios to the German investment fund Libero Football Finance.

The urgency stems from a race against time, with Barcelona actively seeking alternative investors. While contacts have been established with potential backers, the club acknowledges there is still a considerable distance to cover, raising concerns about fulfilling their financial needs in the short term. This predicament heightens the likelihood of player sales in the winter transfer market.

In the summer, Barcelona generated approximately €103 million through the sales of key figures like Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Frank Kessie, Nico Gonzalez, Abde Ezzalzouli, and Trincao. However, the financial gap persists, necessitating further funds to balance the books.

Speculation surrounds the futures of Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen, and Jules Kounde, with the trio deemed surplus to requirements. While the Polish striker has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, Barcelona anticipates substantial offers for the defensive duo as well. The urgency in offloading players is fueled not only by financial challenges but also by the imperative to reinforce the squad in January, aiming to reverse their fortunes.

President Joan Laporta's eagerness to secure a midfielder in the winter transfer window intensifies the need for swift player sales. However, FC Barcelona's compromised negotiating position may pose challenges in securing significant deals. As the January transfer window approaches, stay tuned for updates on Barcelona's player movements and their efforts to navigate the financial storm.