Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark continues to make history in her rookie season, and now she can add another impressive achievement to her resume: being named a starter in the WNBA All-Star Game.

Clark, the top pick in the 2024 draft, mirrors the path of her teammate Aliyah Boston, who also started in the All-Star Game as a rookie in 2023 after being selected first overall.

Caitlin Clark joining an elite group of stars

At 22, Caitlin Clark joins an elite group of rookies who have earned a WNBA All-Star starting spot in their debut season, including Aliyah Boston, Shoni Schimmel, Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, and Chamique Holdsclaw.

Among the eight rookies who previously started in the WNBA All-Star Game, five went on to win Rookie of the Year. Sue Bird and Brittney Griner were bested by their fellow All-Stars, while Shoni Schimmel placed behind Chiney Ogwumike.

The Fever star is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. She also contributes 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game but has 5.6 turnovers per game. Her shooting percentages stand at 40.5% from the field, 32.7% from beyond the arc, and 89.1% from the free throw line.

The WNBA All-Star Weekend will be held in Phoenix, where the All-Star squad will face Team USA. For the first time, rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, who have been college rivals, will join forces on the All-Star team.

WNBA break for the Olympics

After the All-Star Game, the WNBA will pause until August 15 for the Olympics, giving rookies like Clark and Reese a much-needed rest after transitioning quickly from college to the pros. Neither Clark nor Reese will be competing for Team USA in Paris.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics approaching, the U.S. women's basketball team aims for their eighth consecutive gold medal. The United States has been a powerhouse in women's basketball, securing gold in every Olympics since 1996.