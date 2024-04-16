Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft night just became more memorable, thanks to Grammy-nominated artist Luke Combs. After being taken no. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever–to no one's surprise, really–the former Iowa Hawkeyes star got an epic surprise from the country singer.
On X (formerly Twitter), the WNBA shared a video showing Clark as she was treated to a video message from Combs.
“I just want to say congratulations on being the number one pick in the WNBA Draft. That's incredible. I know I can speak for everybody, all across the United States and the world probably, that we've enjoyed watching you these last couple of years, and we can't wait to continue to do so. Congratulations, you earned it. Can't wait to see you out there,” Combs said in the message.
Clark, for her part, was stunned and absolutely stoked after seeing and hearing what Combs said to her. She then highlighted that Combs is her favorite artist, so to hear from him is truly amazing.
“Luke Combs!” Clark exclaimed. “That's my favorite artist of all time. That's pretty cool. He's a big women's basketball fan, so I appreciate him. That's amazing. I was not expecting that,” she continued with a smile on her face.
New @IndianaFever guard @caitlinclark22 gets a surprise message from her favorite artist, @lukecombs after going No.1 overall 🥹 #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/GlYo2KxZi0
— WNBA (@WNBA) April 16, 2024
Caitlin Clark's love for Luke Combs
As Caitlin Clark mentioned, she absolutely adores Luke Combs, and it's not the first time she has talked about the two-time CMAA Entertainer of the Year. In an interview with Iowa Everywhere in May of 2023, Clark emphasized that Combs is her favorite artist and that she really wants to see a Combs concert “so bad.”
“This is probably gonna be surprising to a lot of people, but I go more calm music when I'm like warming because I'm already so amped and juiced for the game that I don't need to keep adding to it. Country music is usually what I pick. You know it's not like super slow, it's not like I'm trying to go to sleep. But it's like you're not getting more amped than you already are,” Clark said when asked about her warm-up tunes.
When the interviewer inquired her favorite country artist, she didn't hesitate in saying Combs. “He's my favorite. I wanna see him in a concert so bad. He's so good,” she added.
Caitlin Clark with Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark should have plenty of opportunity to watch a Luke Combs concert in the future, especially now that she's in the pros and unarguably one of, if not the biggest superstar in the women's game today. Considering that Combs is a women's basketball fan, chances are she'll also meet him in of the Fever's games in the 2024-25 campaign.
Sure enough, there's plenty of excitement surrounding Clark as she takes her talent to Indiana. The Fever are already projected to be much improved in the upcoming season, especially with clark pairing up with Aliyah Boston.
“There's so much you can say about her. Rookie of the Year. In my eyes, one of the best players in the league,” Clark said of pairing up with Boston after the Fever drafted her, via Tyler Tachman of Des Moines Register. “And like I said, as a point guard, my biggest job is: I’m just feeding Aliyah the ball every single game. That’s what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna go in there and be like ‘hey, go make a layup.’ She’s gonna make my life easy. But she’s incredible.”
Indeed, exciting times are ahead for the Fever with Clark in town.