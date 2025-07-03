Basketball legend Cheryl Miller has previously weighed in on the WNBA, Caitlin Clark, and Angel Reese. Now she is taking her analysis to a new level.

On the All Facts No Brakes podcast with Keyshawn Johnson, Miller tried to link the “rivalry” between Clark and Reese to that of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

But offered a contrast by saying that the commentary surrounding the WNBA is rooted in driving a wedge between women in sports.

“You had Magic [Johnson] and Larry [Bird] who competed… It's kind of like the same thing, a little with Angel Resse and Caitlin Clark… The narrative is always different with women. We are either petty, jealous, or envious.”

"You had Magic [Johnson] and Larry [Bird] who competed… It's kind of like the same thing, a little with Angel Resse and Caitlin Clark… The narrative is always different with women. We are either petty, jealous, or envious." — Cheryl Miller 👀pic.twitter.com/bqoY6h6WJ0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

From the time both arrived in the WNBA, there has been a heightened level of attention given to both players. The launching point was when LSU defeated Iowa in the 2023 NCAA championship game in which LSU defeated Iowa 102-85 before a record audience of 10 million viewers.

Reese's “you can't see me” gesture was perceived as a slight towards Clark. Racial narratives have dictated much of the hoopla surrounding both players and the WNBA at large.

Miller has given Clark kudos for how she has handled the attention. She's also praised Reese for her competitiveness and skills she brings to bear.

Miller is one of the pioneers in popularizing the women's game as a player, coach, and broadcaster.

Now she is one of the strongest advocates for the growth of women's basketball. Last year, she was a coach at the WNBA All-Star.

Article Continues Below

But is she right about comparisons to the past?

Are Clark/Reese the Magic/Bird of the WNBA?

Since 2023, there has been a tendency to compare Clark and Reese to Magic and Bird. Starting with the fact that each duo galvanized the nation in college.

In 1979, Magic and Bird played in the highest rated men's national championship game. Magic's Michigan State defeated Bird's Indiana State 75-64.

From there, the two found themselves playing for two of the marquee names in the NBA. Magic with the Los Angeles Lakers and Bird with the Boston Celtics.

During the 1980's, the NBA catapulted into the national consciousness with both players leading the way. The contrasting identities combined with their skills on the court enshrined them into the annals of popular culture.

Some are anticipating the same in the WNBA with Clark and Reese. Both have devoted fan bases, drive a flurry of buzz in media, cultivated themselves into the popular culture, and become a lightning rod for social commentary.

While the connection can be surface level, it is still too early to see how far it will go.