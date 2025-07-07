The Indiana Fever saw their three-game losing streak get snapped by the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, 89-87, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The defeat dropped the Fever to 9-9 and seventh in the team standings as the All-Star break approaches. They have won three of their last five assignments despite missing star guard Caitlin Clark due to a groin injury.

Having Clark back in the lineup would surely help Indiana's cause and rack up more victories. But for now, the rest of the squad must fill in the void, as her return remains unclear.

Fever coach Stephanie White already stressed the importance of putting more focus on their defense. Before their loss to the Sparks, they held both the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx to below 60 points.

For backup guard Sydney Colson, it's imperative for them to stay even-keeled despite their middling record. Playing in the league for a decade now, she's fully aware that every campaign comes with challenges.

“(Consistency is) gradually going to happen over time, and we’ve seen it over the course of the season, there’s been peaks and valleys. You try to lessen how many valleys there are and get to a point where we’re having more peaks,” said Colson in a report from Indianapolis Star's Joshua Heron.

Echoing White's message, the 35-year-old Colson said their defense should be their calling card.

”The last two games are more indicative of who we're becoming and the direction we’re going in, but it's not gonna be perfect all the time,” added Colson, who won two championships with the Aces.

She contributed six points, two rebounds, and five assists in 15 minutes off the bench versus the Sparks.

With Clark still sidelined indefinitely, Colson is expected to play an important role in steadying the ship for the Fever.

They will face the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.