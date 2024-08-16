Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has been making waves in her debut WNBA season with a variety of notable moments. Her popularity has grown significantly over the past few years, reaching fans of all ages. Recently, even a two-week-old baby became a fan of Clark, as the WNBA star was asked to autograph the infant—and she happily did so.

On Wednesday night, the Fever joined the Fever Fore Change golf outing and fundraiser hosted by HYPTE Branded Solutions. At this event, which brought together players, coaches, staff, and fans, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark met the mother and her baby.

Caitlin Clark signing an autograph for a baby

The mother mentioned that her baby was Clark's “biggest fan” and offered to let the Fever guard hold the child. Initially hesitant, Clark eventually agreed, holding the baby and signing the little one's onesie.

It was quite a moment. When asked if that was the youngest fan she had ever signed for, Clark confirmed it was, then playfully inquired if signing an ultrasound counted. While being famous can be surreal, Clark manages it with grace, and years from now, that baby will have a unique keepsake to cherish.

Caitlin Clark has solidified her rising star status in her WNBA rookie season. Through 26 games, she averages 17.1 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game, with a 32.7% shooting rate from three-point range.

Before the month-long Olympic break, Clark scored 24 points and broke the WNBA record for single-game assists with 19, though the Indiana Fever lost to the Dallas Wings.

Caitlin Clark's impact in the league

Clark has risen as the face of the league and is a top contender for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. In eight of her last 10 games, Clark tallied 10 or more assists.

She was also the top vote-getter for the All-Star Game and leading in WNBA player-specific merchandise sales, has achieved numerous milestones in her rookie year.

In her rookie WNBA season, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has set multiple records, including being the first rookie to achieve a triple-double. She also holds the record for the most double-doubles by a rookie guard (9), the most 3-pointers made in a game by a rookie (7), and the most assists in a single game (19).

Additionally, Clark set the record for the most assists in an All-Star game (10).

The excitement around Clark contributed to the WNBA's record-breaking attendance figures, as the league saw its highest May attendance in 26 years, with 400,000 fans.

In June, the WNBA saw a significant boost in viewership, with games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and CBS averaging 1.32 million viewers—nearly three times last season’s average of 462,200.

This impressive increase in ratings likely influenced the league’s new media rights agreement, worth around $2.2 billion over 11 years. Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever have experienced a staggering 1,193% rise in jersey sales.

The Indiana Fever returning to action

The 22-year old’s stellar rookie season has given Indiana an 11-15 record at the Olympic break, keeping the Fever in seventh place—a modest improvement from last year's 13-27 finish but still far from a playoff position.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will resume play after the Olympic break on Friday, facing the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.