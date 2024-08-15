As the Phoenix Mercury gear up for the second half of the WNBA season, one matchup in particular has Brittney Griner intrigued: her upcoming game Thursday against the Chicago Sky’s Kamilla Cardoso. Griner, standing at 6’9 rarely faces opponents of similar height, making this contest against the 6’7 Cardoso a unique challenge.

Griner, who is used to dominating opponents with her size and skill, acknowledged the rarity of going head-to-head with someone of Cardoso’s stature.

“I don’t really get to go up against people my size, really ever. I’m just looking forward to that,” Griner said, as reported by Dana Scott of the Arizona Republic.

The game against Chicago will be the first of a back-to-back set for the Mercury, who have had a short turnaround after the Olympic break. Griner, along with her teammates Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper, have had to quickly transition back to WNBA action after winning gold with Team USA in Paris. Despite the quick shift from international play to the WNBA, the Mercury are eager to face the challenge posed by Cardoso and the Sky.

“There’s not too much time to think about acclimating,” Taurasi said. “We’re back on in the same gym. We’re ready to go. Our team’s been working hard in Phoenix over the last month. Tomorrow we have a game, and we have to prepare to win a hard game, and win it on the road.”

Sky presents a challenge for Mercury

The Sky, led by a mix of young talent and veteran leadership, presents a formidable opponent for the Mercury. Cardoso, in particular, has made a name for herself as one of the league’s top rebounders, averaging 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, which ranks her 11th in the WNBA. Her defensive presence, coupled with the rebounding prowess of All-Star rookie Angel Reese, make an impressive duo, which is a problem for the Mercury since they struggle in rebounding – ranked 11th.

In addition to the size and defensive capabilities of Cardoso, the Sky also boasts one of the league’s top scorers in Chennedy Carter. Carter, who is averaging 17.2 points per game, had a standout July, during which she averaged 23.1 points through Chicago’s last seven games. Known for her ability to take over games, Carter’s offensive firepower will be another challenge for the Mercury.

For Griner, the matchup against Cardoso is an opportunity to test herself against a player who can physically match her. Griner has faced other tall players this season, such as Dallas Wings’ 6’7” Teaira McCowan.

The Mercury, currently holding a 13-12 record, will need Griner at her best as they face a critical stretch in their season.