The Phoenix Mercury will resume their second half of eh 2024 WNBA season against the Chicago Sky on Thursday night. One of the most notable occurrences will be the return of WNBA champion and Sky star Kahleah Copper. The Sky traded Copper to the Mercury in February of 2024, and the star guard got brutally honest in her reflection of the events leading up to her departure.

After Copper landed in Chicago for Thursday's post-break matchup, she revealed a revelation about her previous trade request:

“This was never supposed to happen,” Copper told the Chicago Sun-Times, per Annie Costabile.

Kahleah Copper spent seven of her nine WNBA seasons with the Sky, amassing impressive honors. Copper made the All-Star team three times between 2021 and 2023 and helped Chicago win the 2021 WNBA Finals. However, she felt like something was missing.

Copper told the Sun-Times that her trade request from the Sky “was about me putting myself first and getting comfortable having those uncomfortable conversations.”

At first, Copper went along with Chicago's plans to usher in a new era alongside new head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. Still, she could not shake the team's lack of amenities that other franchises prioritized.

“I used to say, ‘It doesn’t matter where I practice. I’m a hooper,’” Copper said. “But that s–t matters. When you experience [a professional environment], it alleviates pressure and problems other places.”

Copper talked about how joining the Mercury allowed for more ease in traveling from her home to Phoenix's playing Arena. Sun-Times' Annie Costabile mentioned that Sky players stay in a hotel near Wintrust Arena the night before the games so as not to deal with traffic problems when commuting from Deerfield, IL, the place of the team's practice facility and team-provided housing.

It was tough for Kahleah Copper to leave the Sky, but the decision looked to be worth it. Through 25 games, Copper averages a career-high 23.3 points a sixth-place standing in the WNBA through the first part of the 2024 season.

Mercury look to start the season's second half strong

Phoenix possesses a 13-12 record. They have what it takes to stay afloat in the 2024 WNBA playoff picture, where the top eight teams make the postseason. The Mercury want to start the season's second half with a win over the Sky. However, it will not be easy.

Playing in front of Chicago's home crowd at Wintrust Arena is like playing against a sixth man on the court. Can the veteran Mercury squad overcome Chicago's will?