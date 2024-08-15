ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Phoenix Mercury take on the Chicago Sky. Our WNBA odds series has our Mercury Sky prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Mercury Sky.

The women of the WNBA resume their season after a one-month break for the players who did not participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. For those who did compete in the Olympics, the past few weeks have been filled with basketball. Anyone who played for the United States in Sunday's gold medal game against France is readjusting the body clock and trying to get back to a normal routine with just a handful of days off. Every Team USA player came from a WNBA team, and the Phoenix Mercury had three players on the United States team which won gold in Paris. Kahleah Copper was the second most important player for the United States against France, behind A'ja Wilson. Copper scored 12 points and provided Team USA with crucial late-game offense thanks to her dribble-drive skills. She played 22 minutes in that game. The other two Mercury players on the Team USA roster, Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, won't be worn out heading into this first game after the midseason break. Griner played just five minutes against France and Taurasi was a DNP. The Chicago Sky did not have a player on Team USA. It will be fascinating to see how Copper responds in this game after shouldering a large workload for the United States this past Sunday. It will be equally fascinating to see how all the other players on the court deal with a long break in the middle of a regular season, with more than half of the 40 scheduled games having been played.

Here are the Mercury-Sky WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mercury-Sky Odds

Phoenix Mercury: -3 (-112)

Moneyline: -158

Chicago Sky: +3 (-108)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 164.5 (-110)

Under: 164.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mercury vs. Sky

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: Prime Video, Mercury Live, Marquee Sports, WNBA League Pass

Why The Mercury Can Cover The Spread/Win

Because Brittney Griner — who is so central to the Mercury's success with her size, power, length, and rim protection — did not play very many minutes for Team USA in France, she should be relatively fresh and should therefore be a big defensive X-factor in this game. Diana Taurasi should also be fresh, given that she didn't play in the gold medal game. The Mercury's older players having fresh legs should be a big plus for them in this game.

Why The Sky Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sky were playing better before the midseason break. Angel Reese was improving, and Chennedy Carter was raising her level of play. This team has had a month to rest, study, and learn. The arrow is pointing in the right direction, and we should see a very high-energy game against an older, slower Phoenix team which might not keep up on the glass.

Final Mercury-Sky Prediction & Pick

The first game after a month-long midseason break, coupled with Olympic Games-based uncertainties surrounding a key player (Kahleah Copper for the Mercury), provides a very unreliable betting situation. Definitely stay away from a pregame play. Consider a live play, but be cautious.

Final Mercury-Sky Prediction & Pick: Sky +3