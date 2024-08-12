When the American flag rose to the ceiling and “The Star-Spangled Banner” began playing at Bercy Arena on Sunday, Team USA women’s basketball star Brittney Griner’s eyes filled with tears. The 67-66 victory over France marked Griner's third Olympic gold medal ceremony, as she was also part of Team USA's victories in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021. However, this time felt different after the ordeal she endured while imprisoned in Russia in 2022.

“My emotions are all over the place,” Griner said, as reported by Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “It means so much to me. My family didn't think I would be here, like I've said before, and then to be here and win gold for my country, representing when my country fought for me so hard to even be standing here. Yeah, this gold medal is going to hold a special place.”

The gold medal game itself was tense. Team USA struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, facing an aggressive and physical French defense that disrupted their usual flow. The Americans trailed by as many as 10 points early in the third quarte. However, led by standout performances from A’ja Wilson, who posted 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Kelsey Plum, who contributed key three-pointers and free throws, the U.S. clawed their way back.

The game’s final moments were as dramatic as they come. With Team USA holding a slim three-point lead, France’s Gabby Williams had a chance to send the game into overtime with a buzzer-beating shot. However, her foot was on the three-point line, making the shot a two-pointer instead, and sealing the 67-66 victory for the U.S. This marked the eighth consecutive Olympic gold for the U.S. women’s basketball team and extended their incredible winning streak to 61 games dating back to 1992.

For Griner, Sunday's win was not just about adding another gold medal to her collection but about the deeper significance it carried given her experiences over the past two years. Freed via a prisoner exchange in December 2022 after 10 months of captivity in Russia, Griner’s return to international competition this summer in England and France marked her first trip overseas since her release.

“I had little moments here and there,” Griner said. “The first train ride was a little rough for me. Last time I was on a train overseas, it was a prison train, so that was a little rough. But other than that, my teammates have been all there for me and my family and my wife being here. So I had a really good support system.”

Brittney Griner’s journey back to the international stage

Griner’s four points and two rebounds in the gold medal game may not have been her most impressive stat line, but for her, being on the court represented a larger victory.

For nearly a year in 2022, Griner was detained in a Russian prison, not knowing if she would return home or play basketball again. Less than two years after being released as part of a prisoner exchange, Griner now holds her third Olympic gold medal.

Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, has long been one of the best women's basketball players in the world. However, in February 2022, while playing in Russia for UMMC Ekaterinburg, Griner was detained at an airport and charged with smuggling drugs into the country. The U.S. government labeled Griner as a “wrongfully detained” prisoner and, along with many others, called for her release.

Eventually, Griner was freed as part of a prisoner exchange, bringing her back to the U.S. Griner explained her living conditions were very poor while in prison and that she would not be going overseas for anything other than the Olympics.

“If I make that team, that would be the only time I would leave U.S. soil and that's to represent the USA,” Griner said.

While playing in the Paris Olympics, Griner expressed her gratitude for being able to finish her overseas career “on (her) own terms.”