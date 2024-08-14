The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be held in Indianapolis, marking the first time the city has hosted the event. The decision comes as no surprise, given the Fever's recent surge in popularity, largely driven by the arrival of Caitlin Clark, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, who was drafted No. 1 overall in April.

The league will make an official announcement about the game later this week, sources confirmed to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou on Wednesday, solidifying Indianapolis as the next host city for the mid-season showcase.

The Fever have been riding a wave of enthusiasm since Clark joined the team, which also boasts fellow former No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston and No. 2 pick NaLyssa Smith. The Fever currently lead the league in attendance for both home and away games, experiencing a 265% increase in attendance from last season. This surge in fan interest has translated into significant media attention as well, with Indiana leading the WNBA with 38 nationally televised games this season. Ten of these broadcasts have set viewership records across multiple networks.

The feverish enthusiasm for the team extends also social and digital media. The Fever rank first among all major U.S. sports franchises in video consumption across social platforms, with over 800 million views since April. The team has gained 1.3 million new followers, a 266% increase, making them the most followed WNBA team. Additionally, fan interaction with the Fever’s website and app has increased tenfold, reflecting the growing online presence and engagement of the team's supporters.

The Fever's rise in popularity, combined with Clark's star power, makes Indianapolis an ideal choice for hosting the 2025 All-Star Game. Clark’s performance in this year’s All-Star Game, where she recorded four points and a team-high 10 assists for Team WNBA in their 117-109 victory over Team USA, only adds to the anticipation.

Indianapolis is no stranger to hosting major sporting events. The city recently hosted the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the same venue where the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will take place. Additionally, Indianapolis is set to host the 2026 men’s Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium and the 2028 women’s Final Four at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

As the Fever continue their push to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the announcement of the 2025 All-Star Game adds to the momentum surrounding the team. With a current record of 11-15, the Fever sit seventh in the league standings. The Fever will resume regular-season play following the Olympic break with a home game against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday.