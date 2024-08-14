The Chicago Sky are eager to resume the second half of the 2024 WNBA season after a month-long Olympic break. Chicago will continue to rely on rapidly ascending rookie Angel Reese and the offensive threat that is Chennedy Carter. Carter understands the caliber of player she is, and she sounded off on ESPN's top 25 midseason WNBA player rankings, which left the Sky guard near the bottom.

ESPN ranked Carter No. 24 on their list of the best 25 players in the WNBA, prompting this response from the guard:

“How I average less minutes and my stats top in [the] league??? But I am at the BOTTOM isn't adding up the hate be so obvious,” Carter wrote on her Instagram story alongside a laughing emoji. “F/G percentage as well.”

For comparison, Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper was ranked No. 10, averaging 23.2 points per game in 32.4 minutes through the season's first half. Chennedy Carter has averaged 17.2 points in nearly half the minutes (17.2). As a result, the Sky guard feels she should be ranked higher.

There is no question of Carter's impact on the Sky. She is the team's leading scorer and without her, Chicago may not have its eighth-place WNBA standing. Carter may not have received a top placement, but landing in the top 25 is still an impressive feat.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, and Minnesota Lnyx forward Napheesa Collier rounded out the top three, respectively. Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark landed at No. 15, while Angel Reese placed 19th.

Sky ready to maintain playoff standing in season's second half

Chicago finished the first half of the season with a 10-14 record, helping them cling to their eighth-place spot in the league standings. If they stay afloat, they will make the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. Of course, staying consistent will not be easy, especially concerning the changes to their roster.

The Sky traded former starting guard Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun before the 2024 All-Star break. Mabrey was Chicago's second-leading scorer and top three-point shooter. It will be tough to replace her offensive production. Nevertheless, the Sky will receive increased contributions from fourth-year forward Michaela Onyenwere. Onyenwere erupted for 14 points and shot a blazing 85 percent from the field in an 81-67 loss to the New York Liberty on July 13.

Furthermore, Chicago received the services of ex-Sun guards Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson in July's trade. Both have high IQs and deep-range ability. They should help the Sky's offense stay afloat.

It will be interesting to see how Chicago performs as they approach a crucial period of the 2024 season.