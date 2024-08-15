ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Mystics take on the Minnesota Lynx. Our WNBA odds series has our Mystics Lynx prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Mystics Lynx.

The Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx are part of the WNBA's Thursday night return to action after a one-month midseason break for the 2024 Summer Olympics. If you remember sports history from the early 1980s, you might recall the 1981 Major League Baseball season, in which a labor stoppage interrupted the season. MLB Comissioner Bowie Kuhn devised a split-season format in which the winners of the first half and second half would meet in a first-round playoff series. It turned out that two different teams won the various halves, but a few teams were caught in the middle: They were very good in both halves but not in first place in either one. They missed the playoffs. Teams which were really good in one half got in, even if they weren't good in the other half.

Thankfully, this unusual WNBA season — roughly 25 games played before the break, then 15 more games plus the playoffs after the break — does not involve that split-half format. Teams have to be good throughout the regular season to get into the playoffs and earn a high seed. It will be fascinating to see, though, if the second half creates whole new identities for these teams, or if we see a carryover from the first half.

Minnesota was a very strong first-half team, establishing a top-four record in the WNBA. However, the Lynx looked really tired in the final weeks before the midseason break. Will they have renewed energy and clarity under coach Cheryl Reeve, who coached Team USA at the Olympics and struggled with lineup combinations? Or, will the Lynx remain sluggish, just as they were right before the interruption of their season? Everyone who follows the WNBA will have that pair of questions in mind when watching this game.

Here are the Mystics-Lynx WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mystics-Lynx Odds

Washington Mystics: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Minnesota Lynx: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mystics vs Lynx

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN3, Monumental Sports, Bally Sports North Extra

Why The Mystics Could Cover The Spread/Win

There were two full months of WNBA regular-season competition before the midseason break. The Mystics were the worst team in the WNBA in the first of those two months. They were significantly better in the second month. If the second-month version of the Mystics shows up against the tired version of the Lynx we saw in mid-July, the Mystics will definitely cover. Also consider that Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve had a taxing, difficult gold medal game for Team USA. She probably will not want to ride her starters too hard right out of the break, especially Napheesa Collier, who played 27 minutes in the gold medal game against France on Sunday. She might not be in top form for this game, giving Washington a crucial opening.

Why The Lynx Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx needed the one-month break. They are a hard-working defensive team. They should have fresh legs, and they should swamp the Mystics, who are not nearly as good as Minnesota is.

Final Mystics-Lynx Prediction & Pick

Napheesa Collier played a lot of minutes at the Olympics. It's really hard to know if she will be in top form or in need of some rest. Therefore, we recommend that you stay away from this game and wait for a live play.

Final Mystics-Lynx Prediction & Pick: Mystics +8