Sometimes, in sports, you just have to go all in when you want to win, and that was why the New York Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers prior to the 2023 NFL season. However, if you go all in, the reverse could happen. Rodgers tore his Achilles after only four snaps, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. Now, the Jets look forward to bounce back from missing the playoffs yet again. Thankfully, Rodgers seems to have recovered, and his wide receiver Garrett Wilson sang his praises during training camp.

The media caught up with Wilson after their joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

“For me it feels like pure football. It feels like I'm a kid again. I can kind of believe what I can see. It's always been a thinking game when you play receiver. There are adjustments within plays, within routes. Based on the quarterback you can either do them or you can't. With Aaron, everything is… you can do it. That's how football should be played,” the wideout said.

The Jets outlook

Despite Wilson's glowing comments about Aaron Rodgers' elite quarterbacking skills, he isn't afraid to give the QB a piece of his mind on the field. However, the duo say it's just part of getting used to playing with each other.

Rodgers gets to tell his receivers where exactly he wants them to go depending on the play, because his experience has shown him nearly everything opposing defenses can throw at him moment by moment. However, that doesn't mean Wilson can't go his own way at times based on the coverage, which was something he couldn't do for the past two seasons.

“We don't have to overthink anything,” he said. While acknowledging the importance of paying attention to the little details, he also noted that Rodgers is flexible enough to adjust himself whenever the play demands him to.

Then, Garrett Wilson added, “[If] the dude's sitting right at 7 yards, just run past his [butt], put your hand up. That's the kind of stuff you can do with Aaron, you couldn't do last year or the year before. It's really cool and I'm excited to be part of it.”

As the Jets head into the new season, they hope to realize their hopes of becoming a Super Bowl contender with their new superstar QB. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers should be ready to pick up where he left off and lead the Jets to glory.