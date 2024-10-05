Although the Indiana Fever was eliminated from the WNBA playoffs, there has been some positive news surrounding the team recently. Caitlin Clark won the WNBA Rookie of the Year and even received a few MVP votes. The praise from NBA players celebrating Clark's win has been an outpouring of support. That support includes San Antonio Spurs' 2023-24 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama. When asked who was a WNBA player who inspired him, he showed love to the Fever's Clark, per Spurs social media.

“Caitlin Clark. When she was in college, the only college player that I was really in awe of the game. I'm saying men's and women's college basketball. She's probably the most impressive I've seen.”

The Fever are stepping up their attempts to build around Caitlin Clark and that includes changes in the executive ranks. Indiana recently hired Amber Cox as their new chief operating officer and general manager. Cox has been the COO and team president for the Phoenix Mercury. She was also the Big East conference's college basketball commissioner in 2013. In 2017, she was named the National Lacrosse League Exectutive of the Year.

Support for Fever, Caitlin Clark continues to pour in

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic shared a message with Caitlin Clark, congratulating her for winning Rookie of the Year.

“Caitlin, congratulations on an amazing season,” Doncic said. “Rookie of the Year is a big honor. You deserve it. Congratulations.”

Chris Paul also shared a message on his social media to highlight Clark's achievement. The Spurs' new point guard had to give her props.

“Caitlin, congrats! For you to do what you did this past season, with all the crazy expectations you had coming out of college, you were better than advertised.”

WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo also pointed out some stats that Clark had that made her rookie season so impressive.

“This season by Caitlin Clark is one of the best rookie seasons we have ever seen by a player in the WNBA,” Lobo said on NBA Today. “She has the fifth-highest assist average per game ever, and she’s only the second rookie to lead the league in assists.

“This is a rookie class that in total had a great year, especially when you look at the top three: Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and Rickea Jackson. What they did throughout the course of their rookie campaign is up there with some of the best rookie classes we’ve seen in the history of the game.”

It'll be interesting to see how the Fever build around Clark and how far the franchise can go behind her star power.