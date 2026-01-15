The Oklahoma City Thunder looked very much like a team on a mission in a 119-98 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. To Victor Wembanyama, though, it wasn't a matter of revenge

“I don't think so,” the Spurs superstar responded when asked if the defending champions looked extra motivated.

“I think their motivation tonight wasn't more than it was for the second and third game, for example,” Wemby continued, noting their December 23 and 25 contests.

The Silver and Black famously beat the squad with easily the NBA's best record in each of the first three meetings this season.

“I think they trusted what they do, which they've been doing for a minute now,” San Antonio's generational talent continued. “They've got all the reasons to do so, and that's a team that's been deep in the playoffs, as deep as it gets. So, 40 games in it's nothing for them. They just keep rolling.”

Wembanyama scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 28 minutes, marking the most he's played since sustaining a left knee hyperextension on New Year's Eve.

Victor Wembanyama shares thoughts on Thunder physicality, environment

Oklahoma City was markedly more aggressive with Wemby, especially in a third period that saw them post a 40-24 advantage.

“That was a little bit much. Not really like a huge screen or a hard foul, but different things from that,” the 7-foot-7 center said of OKC's physicality.

Wembanyama's shooting line wasn't bad. He hit seven of the 15 shots he took from the field. But the Thunder pressed and worked to prevent him from getting to his spots, holding him to just one three-point attempt.

Wemby with the FLOP OF THE YEAR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zR3FPwStmJ — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) January 14, 2026

The Thunder players weren't the only folks the French phenom and the second team in the West were going against. The fans in Oklahoma City provided a raucous home court advantage, booing Wemby every time he touched the ball. No stranger to wild game environments because of his days in Europe, the 22-year-old was funny, if not candid, with his response.

“It's much harder because the players are much better.”

Wembanyama struggles defensively in OKC

The runner-up for the 2023-2204 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Wembanyama registered a block – the 500th of his young career– vs. the Thunder. For the season, he's getting 2.7 rejections per game, well below the 3.8 he averaged last season when he wasn't eligible for Defense POY because he didn't play in the league-mandated minimum 65 games.

“It's been harder to block shots lately,” the Spurs starting center admitted. “I've been having less opportunities, but our defensive rating has still been mostly pretty good and better than in the past when I was blocking four shots a game.”

Several of his block attempts in the 21-point loss were called goaltending. It's a reality he understands.

“I think it can go both ways. More than a couple times in my career, our staff has reviewed goaltendings that were overturned,” Wembanyama shared. “So, it proves that sometimes there's better reflexes sometimes, but (vs. The Thunder) I'm really not sure. They might have been goaltending.”

Whether regarding blocked shots, or in general, the top overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and his teammates now have to find answers before they face Oklahoma City for the final time on February 4 in the Alamo City. Though it may not prove to be the last time they face each other the rest of the way.