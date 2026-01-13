Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says the San Antonio Spurs matchup should be fun, despite the defending champions' 0-3 record in their head-to-head, regular-season series. After beating the Miami Heat, Gilgeous-Alexander revealed the sobering truth about the Spurs ahead of Tuesday's game.

Gilgeous-Alexander knows the margin of error is thinning against the Spurs, who will enter Tuesday's matchup with confidence higher than any other opponent the Thunder has faced this season.

“I haven't thought about it yet, but since we're here, we gotta win,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It's like every other night. You wake up, and you want to win a basketball game. Now, it's obviously a very good team, who's gotten the better of us recently. It should be a fun one. It should be competitive. We gotta go out there and do the necessary things to win a game, and if we don't, we'll most likely lose.”

With a limited Victor Wembanyama coming off the bench, the Spurs have beaten the Thunder by 15 or more points in two of their three victories against Oklahoma City. San Antonio handed the Thunder three losses in a 12-day span, ending with a 130-110 blowout win on Christmas Day.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's sobering truth on losing to Spurs

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave the Spurs their flowers after a third loss in December. With or without Victor Wembanyama, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault says the Spurs don't miss a beat. Gilgeous-Alexander took it a step further, calling them the better team during his postgame media availability on Christmas Day.

“We have to get better as a group. You don’t lose to a team three times in a row in a short span without them being better than you,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We have to get better. Look in the mirror, and that’s everybody from top to bottom, if we want to reach our ultimate goal.”

The Thunder will host the Spurs at the Paycom Center on Tuesday.