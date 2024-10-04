Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic welcomed Caitlin Clark to the Rookie of the Year club with a heartfelt message on Friday. Doncic won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award during the 2018-19 season with the Mavs. Clark, meanwhile, was recently announced as the 2024 recipient of the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.

“Caitlin, congratulations on an amazing season,” Doncic said. “Rookie of the Year is a big honor. You deserve it. Congratulations.”

Luka Doncic, Caitlin Clark's rookie seasons

Luka Doncic averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per outing en route to winning the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year in the NBA. He surprisingly was not selected to the NBA All-Star team that season, however. Doncic has since made five consecutive All-Star teams, though.

Caitlin Clark was selected to the 2024 WNBA All-Star team after averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. Clark, who is known for her limitless range from beyond the arc, shot 34.4 percent from deep while leading the Indiana Fever to the postseason.

The Rookie of the Year has been the highlight of some recipient's careers in both the NBA and WNBA. Other winners of the award, however, go on to leave historic legacies. Luka is unquestionably on a legendary path, as he's already led the Mavericks to two Western Conference Finals and one NBA Finals appearance at only 25 years old. Clark also has an incredibly high-ceiling as she's fresh off one of the best rookie seasons in WNBA history.

Luka Doncic is arguably the best player in the NBA right now. He was snubbed of his first MVP last season, but perhaps he will take home the award for the 2024-25 campaign. Doncic is currently battling an injury but if he can stay healthy for most of the season he will be in the MVP conversation.

Caitlin Clark may end up winning an MVP of her own someday. In fact, Clark is among the early favorites for the 2025 award after finishing fourth in MVP voting this season.