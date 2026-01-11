Victor Wembanyama showed off his incredible versatility on both sides of the ball during the San Antonio Spurs' matchup against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

Wembanyama is making excellent strides throughout his third season in the NBA with the Spurs. His ability to perform on both sides of the ball at an elite level have allowed him to lead San Antonio into the playoff conversation.

That remained the case with one of his highlights against Boston. The play took place early in the fourth quarter as he blocked one of Jaylen Brown's shot attempts, went on the fastbreak and threw down the fierce one-handed dunk.

How Victor Wembanyama, Spurs played against Celtics

It was a marvelous two-way play for Victor Wembanyama to get, leading the Spurs to a 100-95 road win over the Celtics.

It took a while for San Antonio to get going, trailing 55-50 at halftime. Despite this, they gained control by outscoring Boston 50-40 in the last 24 minutes of regulation.

Free throws made the difference in this matchup. The Spurs prevailed in this category by making 14 out of 20 attempts at the line. It wasn't the same for the Celtics as they only knocked down three out of four shots at the charity stripe.

Four players scored in double-digits for San Antonio in the win, including Wembanyama. He led the way with a stat line of 21 points, six rebounds, three blocks, and one assist. He shot 8-of-17 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. De'Aaron Fox came next with 21 points and nine rebounds, Keldon Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Julian Champagnie provided 12 points and 13 rebounds.

San Antonio improved to a 26-11 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are two games above the Denver Nuggets and 2.5 games above the Minnesota Timberwolves while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by 4.5 games.

The Spurs will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Timberwolves on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. ET.