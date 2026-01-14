We have officially reached the midpoint of the 2025-26 NBA season. Technically, the exact middle of the season falls on Thursday, Jan. 15, but a handful of teams have already crossed the 41-game halfway point this year. That means there is no better time to evaluate the races for all the NBA awards this season and how the rest of the season will unfold.

Overall, this year's awards and accolades come down to who can actually remain on the court and meet the 65-game minimum rule. So many star players have been injured this season, and it has caused many players, agents, media members, and fans to voice their opinions about whether the NBA should consider changing the criteria for end-of-season awards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who have combined to win five of the last seven MVPs, may wind up being ineligible for honors and awards this season because of injuries. Then there is Victor Wembanyama, who missed out on Defensive Player of the Year last season after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his shoulder and now is in danger of being ineligible for awards yet again because of calf and knee injuries.

Although they remain eligible for the time being, we have compiled our award predictions here at ClutchPoints under the assumption that the current trajectory is that The Joker, The Greek Freak, and The Alien will each miss more than 17 games this season. That is why they are not listed in certain award categories and All-NBA honors.

For now, here is what each All-NBA team is shaping up to look like, as well as predictions for this season's NBA awards.

Most Valuable Player

Midseason MVP pick: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

In the running: Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers)

Dark-horse candidates: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

If Jokic winds up missing the remainder of January with his left knee injury, stemming from the hyperextension and bone bruise, then he will be ineligible for any NBA awards. Giannis is only allowed to miss one more game since he has missed 14 games and played less than 20 minutes in two different games because of injuries, and Wemby has missed 14 games.

As far as Wembanyama's eligibility goes, the San Antonio Spurs making it to the NBA Cup championship game and their star playing in this game allows him to technically miss 18 games and remain eligible for awards and honors. That is a nice little wrinkle that could wind up saving Wemby if he can remain healthy.

But assuming those three are out of the picture, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been right at the top of the NBA MVP rankings all season with Jokic, has a clearer path to winning his second straight MVP award than any player in NBA history.

Whether or not this is Gilgeous-Alexander's race to lose strictly comes down to whether Jokic can return in time and remain eligible the rest of the way. Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic, Luka Doncic would be next in line for the MVP race.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling lately, and Doncic has missed seven games. For his career, Doncic has played in an average of 64.3 games per season, so it's reasonable to believe he will miss more time down the stretch run this year.

Also, do not count out Jaylen Brown competing with Gilgeous-Alexander. The Boston Celtics are in a position to contend in the East despite not having Jayson Tatum, and executive Brad Stevens could get aggressive at the trade deadline to add more help around Brown this season. Brown has been fantastic and is playing like arguably the best two-way wing in the entire world.

Rookie of the Year

Midseason ROTY pick: Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks)

In the running: Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets), VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers)

Dark-horse candidates: Cedric Coward (Memphis Grizzlies), Derik Queen (New Orleans Pelicans), Egor Demin (Brooklyn Nets)

Early on, VJ Edgecombe made a statement as a rookie, kicking off the 2025-26 season with a bang. Then it was Kon Knueppel taking advantage of his opportunities as the focal scorer on the Charlotte Hornets with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller injured. Cooper Flagg, the first overall pick in 2025, fell behind in this race after a slow start, but he has kicked things into a higher gear lately.

After averaging just 13.4 points per game through his first five games of the season, Flagg averaged 17.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in November. Since the start of December, Flagg has averaged 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor.

These are All-Star-like numbers for the Dallas Mavericks rookie, which have made him the clear frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award. Although Knueppel's resume is worthy of the award, this is Flagg's race to lose.

Defensive Player of the Year

Midseason DPOY pick: Derrick White (Boston Celtics)

In the running: Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Dark-horse candidates: Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks), Ausar Thompson (Detroit Pistons)

If Wembanyama somehow plays enough games to remain eligible for the Defensive Player of the Year award, it will be his. That is not because of Wemby's blocks and rebounding abilities, but also because of how he alters a team's course of attack on offense every single game.

Since we are operating under the impression that Wemby will not qualify for the award, many have suggested Chet Holmgren is the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year. However, what Derrick White has achieved this season can't be overlooked.

White and Evan Mobley are the only players in the league averaging at least 1.5 blocks and a steal per game, but what separates the Celtics guard from everyone else in terms of Defensive Player of the Year is his versatility to guard virtually any position with great success.

Any 7-footer can block shots, and this award has to mean more than standing in the paint constantly. It is time to start giving guards some more love for this award, especially someone like White. He is always diving for 50-50 balls, creating scoring opportunities off defensive stops, and he's the only true guard in the league averaging over one block per game.

White may be viewed as a long shot in many people's eyes, but he has done enough halfway through the year to get my nod for Defensive Player of the Year.

Most Improved Player

Midseason MIP pick: Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers)

In the running: Keyonte George (Utah Jazz), Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks), Ryan Rollins (Milwaukee Bucks)

Dark-horse candidates: Anthony Black (Orlando Magic), Michael Porter Jr. (Brooklyn Nets), Kevin Porter Jr. (Milwaukee Bucks)

Another wide-open race for an award this season leads us to the Most Improved Player award. It is really fun to talk about this award race, not only because it's about the up-and-coming talent in the league, but because we can highlight the accomplishments of so many taking that next step in their respective careers. It's simply a feel-good story discussing the Most Improved Player race.

This year, the three players who stand out the most are Deni Avdija, Keyonte George, and Jalen Johnson. All three players have been performing at an All-Star level, and each can make compelling arguments for being a first-time All-Star this season.

Avdija appears to be the favorite as of right now for this award, increasing his averages by +9.2 points and +3.0 assists per game. Even though Avdija's shooting percentages have dropped slightly, his elevated opportunities and rise to become a star in Portland are notable.

As for George, he has been making up a ton of ground in this award race over the last month. Since the start of December, George has averaged 25.1 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 41.5 percent from 3-point range.

George, Jamal Murray, and Jokic are the only three players in the league to be averaging at least 25 points and seven assists per game while shooting at least 45 percent from the floor and 40 percent from 3-point range during this span.

With Trae Young out of the picture on the Atlanta Hawks, Jalen Johnson will continue his All-NBA-like campaign. Johnson and Jokic are the only players in the NBA averaging at least 23 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists per game this season. If he had remained healthy last year, Johnson likely would have won the 2024-25 Most Improved Player award over Dyson Daniels, his teammate in Atlanta.

Sixth Man of the Year

Midseason 6th Man pick: Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs)

In the running: Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Anthony Black (Orlando Magic)

Dark-horse candidates: Ajay Mitchell (Oklahoma City Thunder), Anfernee Simons (Boston Celtics)

What is the actual criteria for Sixth Man of the Year? Is it about who scores the most off the bench in a season, and should those who wind up starting a portion of the season be ineligible for the award?

As of right now, Naz Reid has scored the most points off the bench out of any player this season, with Jaime Jaquez Jr. right behind him. Then there is Keldon Johnson with the third-most points off the bench this season.

The San Antonio Spurs have taken a massive step in the right direction near the top of the West standings, and while Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox are the leaders in San Antonio, Johnson has been elite off the bench.

Johnson has scored at least 10 points in 29 of his 40 appearances this season, all of which he has come off the bench for. He has also scored at least 20 points five different times and is shooting 41.5 percent from 3-point range.

Team performance and where they are in the standings always tend to play a role in the Sixth Man of the Year race, which is why Johnson should have the upper hand as of right now, especially for being a true bench warrior and not starting any games.

Coach of the Year

Midseason COTY pick: Mitch Johnson (San Antonio Spurs)

In the running: J.B. Bickerstaff (Detroit Pistons), Joe Mazzulla (Boston Celtics), Jordan Ott (Phoenix Suns)

Dark-horse candidates: David Adelman (Denver Nuggets), Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City Thunder)

The NBA Coach of the Year award is always the hardest of all the awards to decide on because there are so many great coaches around the league who deserve to be recognized for their team's accomplishments.

Last season, Kenny Atkinson was the obvious choice for the award after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to 64 wins in his first season as the coach of the organization, but Mark Daigneault, J.B. Bickerstaff, and Ime Udoka all had incredible years with their respective teams as well.

Once again, Bickerstaff finds himself in the running for the award and at the top of many midseason ballots for Coach of the Year. He would be an excellent choice, as would the Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla and the Phoenix Suns' Jordan Ott for what they have achieved with relatively low expectations. However, the San Antonio Spurs have not made the playoffs since 2019 and are well on their way to ending this drought with a possible 50-win season under first-year head coach Mitch Johnson.

Nobody could ever fill Gregg Popovich's shoes, as he is widely considered the greatest coach in NBA history. But what Johnson has achieved with his young group and how he has reinvented them into an elite defensive squad is remarkable. Johnson was one of Popovich's lead disciples on the sideline, and now he is ushering in a new, successful era of Spurs basketball.

Executive of the Year

Midseason Executive pick: Trajan Langdon (Detroit Pistons)

In the running: Brad Stevens (Boston Celtics), Brian Gregory (Phoenix Suns), Brian Wright (San Antonio Spurs)

Dark horse candidates: Sam Presti (Oklahoma City Thunder), Bobby Webster (Toronto Raptors)

It is possible that the Executive of the Year award will be decided based on moves made at the NBA trade deadline. At the same time, this award generally goes to the lead executive whose team resides at the top of the league standings.

The Detroit Pistons aren't showing any signs of slowing down in the Eastern Conference this season, and Trajan Langdon deserves a lot of praise for the job he has done, not only bringing in proven veterans to bridge the gaps between All-Star Cade Cunningham and the youthful players in Detroit, but also believing in J.B. Bickerstaff to be the coach to lead this group.

As of right now, the Pistons are on pace to win 60 games, which would be their most since the 2005-06 season, a year Detroit lost in the Eastern Conference Finals. Langdon is certainly at the forefront of this award conversation, along with Brad Stevens in Boston and Brian Gregory in Phoenix, much like their respective head coaches in the Coach of the Year race.

2025-26 All-NBA Third Team

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets)

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)

Honorable mentions: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), James Harden (LA Clippers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Keyonte George (Utah Jazz),

Jokic, Antetokounmpo, and Wembanyama all find themselves in the honorable mentions section of the All-NBA list simply because they are projected not to play in at least 65 games this season, which would make them ineligible. Should any of these stars actually remain in good standing with the awards rules, then they will undoubtedly be All-NBA selections.

For the purposes of these award predictions, we are assuming these three spots are open, which creates a path to Jamal Murray, Jalen Johnson, and Deni Avdija making their first All-NBA appearances.

Whereas Johnson and Avdija are Most Improved Player candidates, Murray has remained healthy and is one of five players averaging at least 25 points per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range, joining Anthony Edwards, Michael Porter Jr., Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Tyrese Maxey.

Durant and Karl-Anthony Towns are the only players in this group with multiple All-NBA selections, as this would be Durant's 12th All-NBA selection. Other than Towns, one interesting name to keep an eye on is Jalen Duren with the Detroit Pistons.

Not only does Detroit lead the Eastern Conference, but Duren will be up for a contract extension in the offseason, and his cap figure could be greatly impacted by making the All-NBA list.

2025-26 All-NBA Second Team

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

Despite the LA Clippers' struggles this year, Kawhi Leonard is finally healthy and still looks like a superstar in this league. Leonard has scored at least 20 points in all but three games this season, and he has nearly averaged 30 points per game since the start of December.

Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards continue to be two of the most dynamic scorers in the Western Conference, and the same can be said about Donovan Mitchell and Tyrese Maxey in the East. Maxey joins Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander as the only players averaging at least 30 points per game this year, while Mitchell is tied with Jaylen Brown for the third-most 30-point games, trailing only Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic.

2025-26 All-NBA First Team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Gilgeous-Alexander, Doncic, and Brown are all locks to be All-NBA First-Team selections at this point, assuming they don't get injured.

With Jokic, Giannis, and Wemby out of the mix, it's also hard to imagine that Jalen Brunson and Cade Cunningham would get left off this list. Brunson remains one of the league's top scoring guards and has the New York Knicks near the top of the East, contending with Cunningham's Pistons.

As for Cunningham, he is averaging career highs in points (26.7), assists (9.7), rebounds (6.2), and steals (1.5). Only he and Jokic are averaging at least 25 points and nine assists per game this year.

Whether or not voters decide to put all of these guards on the All-NBA First Team or bump one of them down in favor of Kawhi Leonard or some other frontcourt player is the big question regarding the All-NBA list. However, without Jokic, Antetokounmpo, and Wembanyama, there are not many other frontcourt options for All-NBA at this time.