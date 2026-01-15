The Atlanta Braves lost infield depth on Wednesday as the Minnesota Twins claimed Vidal Brujan off waivers, ending his brief tenure with the organization. Atlanta had designated Brujan for assignment on January 8, creating the opening for Minnesota to add the versatile switch-hitter to its 40-man roster.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Brujan turns 28 on February 9 and is out of minor league options. That status played a central role in his waiver move, as Atlanta was unable to send him to the minors without first exposing him to other clubs. Minnesota filled the open roster spot by designating catcher/infielder Mickey Gasper for assignment, keeping its 40-man roster at full capacity.

During the 2025 season, Brujan appeared with three different teams. He played 36 games for the Chicago Cubs, made a single-game appearance with the Baltimore Orioles, and suited up 23 times for the Braves. During those episodic runs, he accumulated 95 plate appearances, producing a .253 batting average with a .305 on-base percentage and a .310 slugging percentage. He drove in eight runs and recorded hits in each stop, including a .268/.362/.317 slash line in his time with the Braves.

Despite that late-season uptick, Brujan’s overall major league production remains limited. Over parts of five MLB seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Cubs, Orioles, and Braves, he owns a career batting line of .199/.267/.276 in around 645 plate appearances, along with five home runs and a .543 OPS. His strikeout rate since 2022 sits at 21.6%, while his walk rate over the same span is 7.8%, both near league-average marks. His once-notable speed has declined, with Statcast placing him in the 37th percentile in sprint speed last season.

Across the diamond, Brujan’s impact rests on his ability to play multiple positions. He has patrolled first base, second base, shortstop, third base, and all three outfield positions in the major leagues, in addition to pitching 3⅔ innings of relief in mop-up duty. That flexibility has helped keep him on big league rosters even after less-than-ideal offensive results.

Brujan's track record is more pronounced at the minor league level. In more than 1,000 Triple-A plate appearances, he has assembled a .273/.356/.450 slash line, supported by a 10.6% walk rate and a 16.5% strikeout rate. Earlier in his career, he was a frequent top-100 prospect and a participant in the 2021 All-Star Futures Game, thanks to his blazing speed that resulted in multiple minor league seasons with 40 or more stolen bases.

At Minnesota, Brujan joins a crowded group of out-of-options position players competing for bench roles, including James Outman, Edouard Julien, and Kody Clemens. The Twins may attempt to retain him as depth, though any move to Triple-A would again require waivers.