Victor Wembanyama has been one of the best rim protectors in the NBA ever since the San Antonio Spurs drafted him first overall back in 2023. He's wasted no time in becoming the most intimidating shot-blocker in the entire association, and in fact, he's now crossed the 500-block mark for his career. This is no mean feat considering that he's missed considerable time due to injuries over the past two seasons.

On Monday night in a disappointing 119-98 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was when Wembanyama recorded the 500th block of his career. And he did so in such emphatic fashion; with 9:02 remaining in the second quarter, the Spurs star swatted a corner three-point attempt from who else but his nemesis Chet Holmgren.

Wemby's 500th career block is on Chet Holmgren 😅pic.twitter.com/wHltnFNVXW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 14, 2026

Wembanyama has not been shy to throw veiled shots at Holmgren in the past, and swatting a shot from the Thunder center has to feel good for the Spurs star.

However, Wembanyama will be mightily disappointed that the Spurs lost the game in blowout fashion after they couldn't weather the Thunder storm in the third quarter.

The Spurs big man suffered an injury scare late in the third when he clutched onto his knee, but he returned to the game in the fourth quarter. He ended the night with 17 points, seven rebounds, and just one rejection.

Spurs' dominance this season over the Thunder comes to an end

The Spurs won their first three meetings against the Thunder this season, and it looked like they had figured out what it took to stop the reigning champions. However, even with San Antonio being nearly at full strength, with Devin Vassell being the only one on the sidelines, they couldn't stop the bleeding as OKC ran away with the game in the third quarter.

They will then look to return to winning ways on Thursday when they face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at home at 8:00 PM E.T.