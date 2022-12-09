By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

The release date of Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) was finally revealed in a trailer shown during The Game Awards (TGA) 2022, along with more gameplay clips.

Naoki Yoshida, the game’s head of Creative Business Unit 3 revealed the FF16 trailer near the end of the awards show. The trailer, titled Revenge, shows even more of the upcoming game’s story and gameplay. The trailer gave us a glimpse of the game’s violence and fighting, which gave it an M for Mature rating. We also saw what seemed to be a party system of up to four characters, as well more samples of the FF16’s hack-and-slash gameplay. The trailer also showed a glimpse of Clive using the powers of the other Primals, like Bahamut and Odin. It even showed us Clive turning into Ifrit to fight another Ifrit. We were also able to pet our dog companion, a feature that is important in any game with dogs.

Of course, there’s also the release date reveal. Near the end of the trailer, they showed us FF16’s release date, which is on June 22, 2023. Although we finally have a solid release date, it doesn’t really come off as a surprise. After all, about a week ago, there was already a leak of the release date. Although we mentioned taking that leak with a grain of salt, we finally have our confirmation today from Creative Business Unit 3.

The game is also opening up preorders for the game on PlayStation 5. Players can choose between the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Standard Edition. The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with a digital mini artbook, a digital mini soundtrack, as well as the weapon Braveheart. Both versions of the game will include Cait Sith’s Charm and Scholar’s Spectacles as long as you preorder it. The Cait Sith’s Charm increases the player’s Gil earnings, while the Scholar’s Spectacles increase their EXP gain.

