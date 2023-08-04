Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) recently announced the details of the upcoming Moonfire Faire 2023 event, including the event dates, rewards, and more.

FFXIV announced the details for its upcoming Moonfire Faire event: Rise like the Phoenix from the ashes! The event starts on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 1:00 AM PDT, and ends on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 7:59 AM PDT. As with most seasonal events, players can take their time to finish the event, as the event lasts for around two weeks. The events are also normally only a quest long, which would take around an hour to finish. As such, players can cram and finish the event near the end of its run.

To start the event, the player must be at least Level 30 in any class/job. They must also have finished one of the Envoy Main Scenario Quests (The Gridanian Envoy, The Ul'dahn Envoy, or The Lominsan Envoy) Once they meet the requirements, the player must make their way to Limsa Lominsa. They can do this via airship, Aetheryte, or by starting out as a Marauder or Arcanist. Once in Limsa Lominsa, players must then make their way to the Upper Decks and talk to Mayaru Moyaru. They are located at (X: 11.5, Y: 13.8). Moyaru will give the player the quest “Allergic to Sunshine”. Players will then have to go through the quest to finish the event.

After finishing the event, players will be able to get the following Event Items:

It's highly likely that, as with the previous Moonfire Faire events, there will be an additional special event or quest that will happen alongside the main event. In the previous Moonfire Faire, there was a jumping puzzle that players could participate in in Costa Del Sol. It is unknown whether or not this event will do the same thing. Should there be additional content that will arrive in the game with this event, we will be sure to let you know.

That's all the information we have about the upcoming FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2023 event, its dates, and rewards. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.