Brandon Ingram is not happy with his role with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. In fact, he admitted that he was frustrated, especially after a two-point performance in their opener against New Zealand. Head coach Steve Kerr, however, expressed belief that things will change for the New Orleans Pelicans star as the competition progresses.

The Pelicans forward didn't hold back in sharing his disappointment over his limited role with Team USA in their 99-72 win against New Zealand. While he was a non-factor, his 15 minutes of playing time and lack of touches didn't help him find his groove at all.

“This is totally different than what I am used to. The team is winning right now, so I can't be selfish thinking about myself. But it's a little frustrating right now for me, and I'm just trying to figure out ways I can be effective,” Ingram said about his role, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

For his part, Steve Kerr understands where Brandon Ingram's frustration is coming from. As one of the Pelicans' primary scorers, Ingram joined Team USA with the thought that he would be one of the main offensive weapons of the group. But unfortunately, as he plays with several other NBA stars, that hasn't been the case.

The Team USA tactician, nonetheless, emphasized to Ingram that things change in competitions like the FIBA World Cup. With that said, he is confident that the Pelicans scorer will be able to bounce back real soon. Kerr used Paolo Banchero as an example. The Orlando Magic youngster scored 21 points and recorded four rebounds and four blocks in their win over New Zealand, which the USA head coach admitted surprised him.

“Nothing has really gone his way. He hasn't had a lot of opportunities, but I think that'll change. I think his time is coming. He’s just gotta stay with it. The thing I've learned with FIBA is every night belongs to someone new,” Kerr explained.

“I wouldn't have guessed that Paolo (Banchero) would be our leading scorer last night, but all 12 guys are so talented that all it takes is a couple shots to go in, and any one of these guys can get going. I expect that to happen for B.I.”

Brandon Ingram breakout coming soon?

While Brandon Ingram didn't have the best outing in their FIBA World Cup opener, Steve Kerr remains positive about Ingram's breakout game coming sooner rather than later.

Kerr did issue some advice for Ingram and the rest of Team USA, though. They simply cannot compare FIBA basketball to the NBA-level of play. For one, the FIBA World Cup is much more physical. Additionally, there is also a strong emphasis on defense in the international competition compared to the NBA where offense is the primary focus.

In order for Ingram and Team USA to really get into their game, they will have to consider the kind of basketball they are playing.

“I feel like he’s finding his way into the FIBA game. I mean, it’s a different game for sure. In FIBA, the defense is rewarded, and in the NBA, the offense is rewarded. FIBA is much more physical. I think he's having to try to find his spots on the floor, and I think that'll come,” Kerr revealed.

“And like I said, all these guys are gonna break through. From one game to the next, it’s gonna be somebody different. I have no doubt that’ll happen with B.I.”

Fortunately for Ingram, he has a chance to bounce back when they play Greece on Sunday. Hopefully, as Kerr said, it's the game where B.I. regains his confidence and plays to his full potential.