The Los Angeles Chargers are the first team to report to training camp as they will be taking on the Detroit Lions in the NFL Hall of Fame Game on July 31 in Canton, Ohio. The Hall of Fame Game is always a fun time of year as the league celebrates the recent inductees and two teams begin the NFL season with the first preseason game. The last time the Chargers were in the Hall of Fame Game was in 1994.

The Chargers have some questions heading into the season already, and they have yet to have a full team practice. Mike Williams is on the PUP list with a few others, and second-round draft pick Tre Harris is one of 30 unsigned rookies. The receiver position for the Chargers is thin.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz spoke to the media on Wednesday as the players and everyone arrived for training camp for the first time. Hortiz was asked about the contract talks with Tre Harris.

“I wish I could put a crystal ball on it. I hope it's done soon. I hope he gets out here and practices, practice is vital for everyone, not just him.”

Tre Harris was a needed draft pick for the Bolts, and he will be a huge weapon for Justin Herbert. More of Herbert's weapons are not practicing either. Running back Najee Harris had a fireworks incident and is at Stanford with the doctors there. Left tackle Rashawn Slater is expected to practice despite having contract extension talks with the front office. A month ago, Slater gave encouraging words about the extension. Now that training camp is upon us, there is not much time for them to agree on a deal.

In just over two weeks, the Chargers will take on the Lions in Canton. Harris needs to suit up for that game.