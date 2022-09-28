FIFA 23 Release Date: Gameplay, Features, and Details

The final FIFA game under the EA banner will be coming out soon. Here is when the FIFA 23 release date is, gameplay features, and details.

FIFA 23 Release Date: September 30, 2022

FIFA 23 is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia on September 30, 2022. FIFA 23 will be the last FIFA title under Electronic Arts before the franchise moves on with a new developer, ending a 30-year-long partnership between EA and FIFA. Meanwhile, Electronic Arts will move forward with the EA Sports FC title starting with their 2024 game, while FIFA purports that the next game will be “the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name.”

FIFA 23 Gameplay

FIFA 23 returns with the Ultimate Team and Career game modes, and will feature both the World Cup and Women’s World Cup post-launch. This will be the first time that will feature the women’s domestic leagues for the very first time in franchise history. England’s National League is now the only non-league in the English football league pyramid to be playable in the game. However, fans are mad that the game will not feature cross-play in Pro Leagues.

EA also says that the game will feature new gameplay, stating on their storefront:

“Enjoy a more true-to-life football experience with new gameplay features including risk-versus-reward shooting, new set piece mechanics, updated physics, and more football variety through signature run styles, new skill moves, and fresh ways to celebrate.”

Presenting your #FIFA23 Cover Stars:@samkerr1 and @KMbappe ⭐️⭐️ Two phenomenal forces up front.

One ultimate strike partnership. See the full reveal on July 20 ➡ https://t.co/yjXnlCteDR pic.twitter.com/oOWyqoqBzB — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 18, 2022

FIFA 23 will feature Kylian Mbappé as its cover athlete for the Standard Edition of the game, Sam Kerr for the Australian and New Zealand Editions, and both stars in the game’s Ultimate Edition.

FIFA 23 Pre-Purchase Bonuses

Pre-purchasing the game before September 21, 2022, will grant players a limited-time FIFA World Cup™ FUT Hero Player Item. The Ultimate Edition of the game will have the following exclusives:

Limited-time FIFA World Cup™ FUT Hero Player Item (Untradeable) on November 11

4,600 FIFA Points

3 Days Early Access, start playing FIFA 23 on September 27

FUT Ones to Watch Player Item (Untradeable)

FUT Team of the Week 1 Player Item (Untradeable)

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item (5 matches)

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick (3 matches)

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

FIFA 23 Features

FIFA 23 will feature crossplay for FIFA Ultimate Team Division Rivals, FUT Champions, FUT Ultimate Online Draft, FUT Online Friendlies, FUT Play a Friend, Online Friendlies, Online Seasons, and the Virtual Bundesliga, with the exception of co-op for FUT Division Rivals and Online Friendlies. However, crossplay is only available within the same console generation. Pro Clubs will not support crossplay, which has been criticized by the wider FIFA community.

For PS5, Xbox Series X, Stadia, and PC, FIFA 23 will introduce HyperMotion2 (an improvement of last year’s HyperMotion) and Technical Dribbling, the latter uses what is called the Active Touch system to improve the footballer’s path to the ball and improves a player’s turning and dribbling with more responsiveness.