In a shocking turn of events, the US Women's National Team (USWNT) has been eliminated from the FIFA Women's World Cup, marking their worst-ever finish in the history of the tournament, reported by goal.com. The reigning champions suffered a dramatic loss to Sweden in the last 16 tie, culminating in a penalty shootout that saw Sweden emerge victorious with a 5-4 win.

The match itself ended in a goalless draw, pushing the game to a tense penalty shootout where the USWNT's hopes were dashed. The defeat not only ends their reign as champions but also marks the first time in the team's storied history that they have failed to secure a top-three finish in the World Cup.

The USWNT has been a dominant force in women's soccer, consistently performing at the highest level and setting high standards for success. However, their journey in this World Cup took an unexpected turn as they were unable to overcome Sweden's resilient defense and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

The loss undoubtedly comes as a shock to fans and experts alike, as the USWNT had been considered one of the favorites to contend for the title once again. Sweden's triumph will propel them into the quarter-finals, where they are set to face Japan in what promises to be an intense match-up.

As the USWNT returns home, they will undoubtedly reflect on what went wrong in this tournament and look to regroup for future competitions. The team's legacy in women's soccer remains significant, and while this may be a setback, it's important to remember their countless achievements and contributions to the sport.