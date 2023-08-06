The United States Women’s National Team came into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup looking to capture the grand prize once again. The USWNT's quest ended much earlier than anticipated as Sweden knocked out the back-to-back defending champs in the round of 16 with a 5-4 penalty shootout.

The USWNT controlled possession better than Sweden throughout the match and outshot its opponent 22-9, including 11-1 in shots on goal. But incredible saves from Sweden goalkeeper Zećira Mušović, who denied 11 shots overall, kept the Americans off the scoreboard. The Swedes weren’t able to score, either, leaving the game scoreless through 120 minutes. The USWNT knew it was getting into a tough game against Sweden and got exactly that in the do-or-die game.

The USWNT took the lead in the shootout but couldn’t close it. Sweden responded to two misses with two makes, setting up the potential game-winner for Lina Hurtig after a miss from Kelley O'Hara. By the tiniest measurement perceivable, the ball crossed the line.

After review, the penalty is good and Sweden wins 🇸🇪 🇺🇸:✅✅✅❌❌✅❌

🇸🇪:✅✅❌❌✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/PbidlCoiWd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 6, 2023

It took a replay to confirm the goal, sending Sweden into an uproarious celebration as they moved on.

Not only will the USWNT miss out on becoming the first team to win a World Cup threepeat but the team will finish below third place for the first time ever. While the squad features numerous young up-and-comers to lead the team going forward, this finish is undoubtedly a disappointment. The current team didn’t dominate as much as previous squads had, leading to results that suggested this team was liable to be upset. In the end, they lost in stunning fashion.

Sweden, who finished third in the 2019 Women’s World Cup, will move on to face Japan in the 2023 quarterfinals on Friday.