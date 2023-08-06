The USWNT barely survived group play to get to the round of 16 in the FIFA Women's World Cup, and they now have to take on Sweden in an elimination game. Sweden went 3-0 in the group stage and won group G. The US has won the last two World Cups, and they obviously want to get a third, but first they have to get past Sweden.

“We somehow always face them in a major tournament,” USWNT star Lindsey Horan said in an article from FIFA.com. “I respect their play, I respect the way they come out in every big tournament. They're always one of the top teams going into a tournament.”

It sounds like the USWNT knows what they're getting into. They've been here before and been in similar matches with Sweden in the FIFA Women's World Cup, and because of that, they can anticipate some parts of the game.

“Every single game that we have with them, it’s a physical battle, so I think that's the one thing that we can expect,” Horan said. “They score similar goals to us, with set plays and crosses in the box. They have the aerial presence, but they have been able to break down teams as well on their transition. So I think for us, it's focusing on what we can do, but eliminating any of our mistakes that can lead to them gaining success.”

This game isn't going to come easy for the US, and the team knows that. However, the fact that this a battle tested group and they've won a lot of these games in the past certainly bodes well for the team.

USA vs. Sweden will begin at 5:00 AM ET Sunday morning and will take place at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. The game will be aired on Fox.