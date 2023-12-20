Discover the potential game-changers for the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) under the regime of new coach Emma Hayes.

The US Women’s National Team (USWNT) gears up for a significant change as Emma Hayes prepares to take the helm next spring. Her arrival signals a new era, and the focus now shifts to potential players who could shape the team's resurgence under her leadership.

Naomi Girma: Defensive Lighthouse

Amidst the USWNT's quest for dominance, Naomi Girma stands out as an exceptional defender. With her outstanding defensive prowess and ability to build play from the back, she emerges as a cornerstone for Emma Hayes' tactical vision.

Sophia Smith: The Goal-Scoring Sensation

Without seasoned forwards like Rapinoe and Morgan, Sophia Smith emerges as a prolific goal-scorer equipped to lead the frontline. Her remarkable goal-scoring record positions her as a key asset in Emma Hayes' attacking setup.

Mia Fishel: New Blood, Promising Future

Joining the ranks of the USWNT, Mia Fishel brings a budding talent and goal-scoring prowess that could prove pivotal under Emma Hayes' leadership. Despite her relatively recent arrival in the national team setup, her potential shines brightly.

Catarina Macario: The Hayes Connection

Having worked under Emma Hayes at Chelsea, Catarina Macario offers a familiar yet potent presence to the USWNT. With her proven success in European football, she represents a valuable asset for Hayes' plans on the international stage.

Sam Coffey: Midfield Maestro

As the USWNT seeks a midfield orchestrator akin to Julie Ertz, Sam Coffey emerges as a potential solution. Her creative flair and adept passing abilities bring a dynamic edge that could redefine the team's midfield dynamics under Emma Hayes.