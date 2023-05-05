Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The St. Louis Cardinals have gotten off to a shockingly bad start. Through the first six weeks, the Cardinals have the worst record in the National League at 10-22. The players are frustrated, and things are starting to boil over.

Following Thursday’s loss to the Los Angeles Angels, some Cardinals players expressed their frustrations, including starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (h/t Katie Woo of The Athletic).

“We’re all f—ing frustrated. We’re way better than this and we all know it.”

It doesn’t get more honest than that. In Thursday’s loss, Flaherty got the start but pitched just 2.1 innings, giving up 10 runs on nine hits before leaving after taking a ball to his hand.

Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, who joined the team in the offseason, also touched on the team’s struggles:

“Feels like s—,” Contreras said. “I take this personally. I came here with a goal and to win games, help people be better. Obviously, things haven’t gone our way, but it’s not early anymore. It’s not early. It’s May now. And if we don’t make adjustments now, it’s going to be a long season.”

The Cardinals have now dropped six straight entering Friday’s game and have lost nine of the last 10 games. They play the Detroit Tigers for three games before a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs, and they have to find a way to turn things around after this awful start to the season.

If things continue to get worse, they might have no choice but to start trading away some players.