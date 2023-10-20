Calgary Flames prospect Topi Ronni is under investigation for rape. Ronni told his Finnish Elite League team Tappara on Thursday that the alleged encounter happened two years ago while he was in Finland.

“Today, I have received a summons application related to the matter,” Ronni said in a statement that was translated from Finnish. “The last two or so years have been hard waiting for the matter to progress. I trust that the related course of events will be clarified in connection with the trial. For the time being, I’m out of the team's activities and I'm focusing on handling the matter.”

The 19-year-old was a minor at the time of the alleged rape; he will be stepping away from team activities following a court summons.

“We take the suspected crime seriously, but we are waiting for the court hearing and will evaluate the player's position afterwards. This is also about labor law,” Tappara general manager Mika Aro said in a statement that was also translated.

The case documents are sealed, and a court hearing date has not yet been scheduled. That means no details at all have been revealed about the alleged rape.

“We take this matter seriously and will let the legal process follow its due course,” the Flames said in a statement of their own.

Topi Ronni is a second round pick by the Flames in the 2022 NHL Draft. He's in his third season playing for the Finnish Elite League club, and appeared in five games for his country at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships.

