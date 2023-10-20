The Calgary Flames will make a quick trip on a back-to-back as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Flames-Blue Jackets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Flame defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday. Amazingly, they got off to a great start when Jonathan Huberdeau scored 49 seconds into the game. It was 2-1 Flames later in the period when Tage Thompson scored a powerplay goal to knot it up. It was a 2-2 tie in the third period when Blake Coleman found the back of the net. However, the Sabres tied it a few minutes later when JJ Peterka tied it up. But the Flames took the lead for good when Adam Ruzicka found the back of the net. Significantly, Daniel Vladar made 24 saves for the victory in his first start of the year.

The Blue Jackets fell 4-0 to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. Unfortunately, they could not muster anything on offense. A bad second period doomed them. Ultimately, Soence Martin made 24 saves and allowed four goals. The Jackets went 3 for 5 on the penalty kill. Sadly, they won only 33 percent of their faceoffs. The Blue Jackets took 23 shots on goal while leveling 13 hits and blocking 10 shots.

The Flames and Blue Jackets split the season series in 2022-2023. Amazingly, the Flames have gone 7-1 over eight games against the Blue Jackets while also going 5-2 over the last seven games in Columbus. Johnny Gaudreau will face his former team for the third time. Significantly, he notched two assists last season.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames vs. Blue Jackets Odds

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+162)

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-196)

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How to Watch Flames vs. Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread

The Flames found a way to win yesterday. However, they struggled to hold onto leads as they blew an advantage three times. It will be something to keep an eye on as they face the Jackets today.

Huberdeau broke through yesterday and scored in the opening minute. Now, he will need to do more of that as the Flames try and notch back-to-back wins. But he needs some help from Elias Lindholm to get more offense going. Ultimately, the top line did not do much aside from the one goal. The Flames will need better production from that top line to keep the Jackets down. Moreover, they need their defense to do a better job of protecting angles and shots.

Jacob Markstrom will get the start today and comes in with a record of 1-1-1 with a 2.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898. Ultimately, he is looking to have a better season than what he produced last season. The Flames need to do a better job of producing in front of him as well.

The Flames will cover the spread if their offense continues to shine. Likewise, the defense must cut the angles and prevent easy shots.

Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread

The Blue Jackets must do a better job of producing offensive opportunities to have a chance. Moreover, they must find ways to convert their chances and do better on special teams.

Boone Jenner has three goals and one assist on eight shots. Likewise, he has won 27 faceoffs. Kirill Marchenko has three assists. Meanwhile, Gaudreau has two assists. Defenseman Ivan Provorov has two assists. Patrick Laine has one goal and one assist on 16 faceoff wins. But he has also lost 22 faceoffs. Also, rookie Adam Fantilli has an assist but is still looking for his first goal.

Elvis Mezlikins will get the start and comes in with a record of 1-1 with a 1.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .950. Ultimately, the defense will need to do a good job of playing in front of him. Mezlikins also must continue playing well, as he has been stout this season.

The Blue Jackets will cover the spread if their offense can awaken and get some goals. Likewise, the defense must protect the goalie and not give the Flames too many chances.

Final Flames-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Flames have dominated this series. However, the Jackets are well-rested and looking to bounce back. The Flames may win this game. Yet, it feels like it will be a closer game because the Flames will have some tired legs. Expect this game to go down to the wire with the Jackets covering.

